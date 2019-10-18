NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Updated Standings After Thursday Night Football

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs blew out the Denver Broncos on Thursday night, when they bounced back from two consecutive losses to improve to 5-2. And yet, it wasn't a good night for Chiefs fans.

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes left during the second quarter of the 30-6 win with a knee injury. It's known that he suffered a dislocated kneecap, but an MRI on Friday will reveal if there is any ligament damage to his knee.

Without the 24-year-old, the Chiefs still opened Week 7 of the NFL season with a convincing win. Veteran Matt Moore stepped in at quarterback and played well, going 10-for-19 for 117 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill.

There's a lot more NFL action to come over the weekend. Before those games, here's a look at updated NFL power rankings after Thursday's Kansas City-Denver game.

NFL Power Rankings

1. New England Patriots (6-0)

2. New Orleans Saints (5-1)

3. Green Bay Packers (5-1)

4. San Francisco 49ers (5-0)

5. Seattle Seahawks (5-1)

6. Kansas City Chiefs (5-2)

7. Baltimore Ravens (4-2)

8. Buffalo Bills (4-1)

9. Houston Texans (4-2)

10. Chicago Bears (3-2)

11. Carolina Panthers (4-2)

12. Minnesota Vikings (4-2)

13. Los Angeles Rams (3-3)

14. Philadelphia Eagles (3-3)

15. Dallas Cowboys (3-3)

16. Indianapolis Colts (3-2)

17. Detroit Lions (2-2-1)

18. Oakland Raiders (3-2)

19. Cleveland Browns (2-4)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4)

21. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4)

22. Denver Broncos (2-5)

23. Arizona Cardinals (2-3-1)

24. Los Angeles Chargers (2-4)

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-4)

26. Tennessee Titans (2-4)

27. New York Giants (2-4)

28. New York Jets (1-4)

29. Atlanta Falcons (1-5)

30. Washington Redskins (1-5)

31. Cincinnati Bengals (0-6)

32. Miami Dolphins (0-5)

Even after their two previous losses to the Colts and Texans, the Chiefs remain one of the top teams in the AFC. And they proved that with their lopsided victory on the road over the Broncos.

However, Kansas City's season could hinge on the results of Mahomes' MRI. If Moore has to continue to play quarterback, the Chiefs' chances of returning to the AFC Championship Game—and potentially going further—take a big hit, as the Texas Tech product is last season's NFL MVP and one of the league's top quarterbacks.

But Mahomes kept the Chiefs positive after the game, even though it's still unclear how long he'll be out.

"Just seeing him in the locker room after the game, standing on his feet and just super optimistic about everything I think that shows one more time how strong of a man he is and how good of leader he is," Kansas City guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "He's said, 'I'm going to get better, we're going to get this team back on track,' and it was great to just see him walk and smile at the end."

Meanwhile, Week 7 continues Sunday with a full slate of matchups, which includes one of the two remaining undefeated teams in action. The San Francisco 49ers will look to improve to 6-0 as they travel to Washington to take on the Redskins.

The NFL's other undefeated team, the New England Patriots, play Monday night against the New York Jets. They are looking to become the first team in the league with seven wins this season.

While many of the NFL's top teams are facing lesser opponents this week, one exciting matchup to watch is the Seattle Seahawks-Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Both teams are off to strong starts, and there are a pair of exciting quarterbacks in this game in Seattle's Russell Wilson and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson.

The Seahawks may need to keep winning in order to stay in the battle for the NFC West title, especially with their first matchup against the 49ers coming in Week 10.