Packers' Davante Adams Ruled out vs. Raiders with Turf Toe Injury

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders because of turf toe, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday.

Adams has not played since suffering the injury Sept. 26.

In his sixth NFL season, Adams has struggled with injuries this year, and the Packers' receiving depth has been ravaged.

When he's in the lineup, Adams is Aaron Rodgers' go-to receiver. He's put up 25 receptions for 378 yards, numbers that would rank him as a clear WR1 over the course of a full 16-game slate. He has yet to find the end zone in 2019, though.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling appears to be the likeliest option to take over top billing with Adams out, but he is questionable for Week 7 with knee and ankle injuries.