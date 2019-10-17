Giants' Saquon Barkley: 'No Doubt in My Mind' Ankle Will Hold Up After Injury

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Saquon Barkley has been a full participant in practice this week for the New York Giants, and the 22-year-old running back seems ready to return to game action.

Barkley told reporters Thursday there's "no doubt in my mind" that he could physically hold up through a full game despite suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 3 and missing the three games since.

Barkley hinted as much on Twitter days ago:

While he expressed confidence in his ability and health, the Penn State product would not guarantee that he'll return Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

When the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year does return, though, watch out:

"I guess you can say 'Angry Saquon,' but it's going to be more just appreciation, because when you actually get the game taken away from you -- don't get me wrong, I know it's not a season-ending injury, it was an injury that took me out for a couple weeks, but when you're passionate about this game and when you have to step away from it and ... can't really do much for your team, [it] makes you understand how much you actually care and appreciate this game."

This stretch is the first time an injury has hampered him since the Giants drafted him second overall in 2018.

While Barkley has been sidelined from games, he did practice all the way on Oct. 3—just 10 days after suffering his high ankle sprain:

Prior to hurting his right ankle, the Bronx native had 37 carries for 237 yards and one touchdown through the year's first three games. His rookie campaign last season saw him notch 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns on 261 carries and 721 yards and four touchdowns on 91 catches.

The Giants backfield needs Barkley in a bad way because backup Wayne Gallman has also been out of commission due to a concussion. Jon Hilliman has been New York's primary rusher the last two weeks but has only tallied 58 yards on 20 carries.

New York also hopes to get tight end Evan Engram (knee) and receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) back sooner rather than later, but no player holds more value to this offense than Barkley.