Browns' Myles Garrett Says 'Fan' Asked for Picture, Punched Him in the Face

David Richard/Associated Press

A word of advice to sports fans who are looking to get their picture taken with professional athletes: Don't punch them in the face.

They just might not trust you the next time you ask for one.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett revealed that a fan asked to take a picture with him only to punch the Pro Bowler in the face. Fortunately, the punch didn't even make Garrett flinch:

Browns fans are surely frustrated after a 2-4 start following an offseason of nothing but hype, national commercials and glowing profiles. However, resorting to punching anyone, let alone one of the most formidable pass-rushers in the league, isn't exactly the recommended way to handle it.

Garrett certainly hasn't been the problem either with a head-turning nine sacks in six games this season. Any self-respecting Browns fan would know this, which leads one to question whether this was actually a fan at all.