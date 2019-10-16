Browns' Myles Garrett Says 'Fan' Asked for Picture, Punched Him in the Face

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2019

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Cleveland. The Seahawks won 32-28. (AP Photo/David Richard)
David Richard/Associated Press

A word of advice to sports fans who are looking to get their picture taken with professional athletes: Don't punch them in the face.

They just might not trust you the next time you ask for one.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett revealed that a fan asked to take a picture with him only to punch the Pro Bowler in the face. Fortunately, the punch didn't even make Garrett flinch:

Browns fans are surely frustrated after a 2-4 start following an offseason of nothing but hype, national commercials and glowing profiles. However, resorting to punching anyone, let alone one of the most formidable pass-rushers in the league, isn't exactly the recommended way to handle it.

Garrett certainly hasn't been the problem either with a head-turning nine sacks in six games this season. Any self-respecting Browns fan would know this, which leads one to question whether this was actually a fan at all.

Related

    Brock Osweiler Retires at 28

    Former Broncos QB officially announces his retirement from the NFL with a 15-15 record

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brock Osweiler Retires at 28

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Warrick Dunn Is Changing Lives 🙏

    Former Falcons RB has now helped build 173 homes through Habitat for Humanity

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Warrick Dunn Is Changing Lives 🙏

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    3 Questions That John Dorsey Should've Been Asked

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    3 Questions That John Dorsey Should've Been Asked

    Pete Smith
    via SI.com

    John Dorsey on Baker: 'I Love Everything About Him'

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    John Dorsey on Baker: 'I Love Everything About Him'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report