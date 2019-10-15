Eric Smith Sues Browns, Says He Was Misidentified for Pouring Beer on Logan Ryan

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are facing a lawsuit from the man they incorrectly identified as pouring beer on Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan in Week 1 of the NFL season, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter.

Eric Smith alleges the Browns banned him from FirstEnergy Stadium despite the fact he wasn't at the stadium when the team opened the 2019 season with a 43-13 defeat to the Titans. His lawyer is asking the team to make a public retraction and pay financial damages.

In the fourth quarter of the game, Malcolm Butler returned a Baker Mayfield interception 38 yards for at touchdown. Ryan celebrated by briefly jumping into the Dawg Pound, at which point a fan in a Mayfield jersey poured beer in his direction.

After the game, Ryan referenced the situation on Twitter and tagged the official accounts for the Browns, Titans, NFL and NFL Players Association: "They can pour beer on us because we're just athletes right? We're just entertainment & since they purchased a ticket they can act how they want?"

The NFLPA replied it had "contacted league security to address the matter."

The Browns announced Sept. 10 they were planning to ban the fan in question indefinitely and that they thought they had properly identified the culprit.

Smith told Cleveland Scene's Vince Grzegorek he received a call from Bob Sivik, the Browns' vice president of ticket sales and service. Sivik claimed the team had used security footage to match his tattoos to those on the man in the Mayfield jersey and added an Eric Smith had purchased a ticket to the game.

Grzegorek cast doubt on the methodology the Browns used, countering neither metric made it abundantly clear Smith was the fan in question.

According to Trotter, the Browns have privately apologized to Smith.