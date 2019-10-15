Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Jason Garrett Would Be 'Very Sought After' as HC If Fired

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Even in the midst of a three-game losing streak, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has not lost confidence in head coach Jason Garrett.

Jones made it clear on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday he believes Garrett would generate no shortage of interest on the open market if he was available:

"I have felt that we've got a lot invested in Jason Garrett. He's had a lot of years that he's been a part of the Cowboys. And he's evolved into what I think is a top coach. He would be a very sought-after coach if he were out here in the open market. He brings a lot to the table. And I can genuinely say that that is not a thought that I'm having so it would be unfair to our fans for me to have any indication about what I may think the future is as far as head coach.

"Everybody's aware this is the last year of his agreement but that really just means that we can all sit down and take a look at things at the end of the year. That was the case when he won the first three ballgames and still the case today after losing the last three."

Jones and Garrett have a relationship that dates back more than two decades. Garrett was a quarterback for the Cowboys from 1993 to 1999, and he later returned to Dallas as an offensive coordinator in 2007.

He has been the head coach since taking over in the middle of the 2010 season.

In eight full seasons and parts of two other campaigns, Garrett has compiled an 80-62 record as the head coach. He has just one losing season during his tenure as Cowboys coach, though that 4-12 performance in 2015 could be blamed on a Tony Romo injury.

Garrett has led the Cowboys to the playoffs three times. Although all of those postseason berths have come since 2014, he has yet to accomplish the feat in back-to-back years.

Dallas has reached the divisional round in all three of its playoff appearances under Garrett, going 2-3 in the postseason. On the other hand, the Cowboys' Super Bowl drought is now at 23 years and counting.

The 53-year-old Garrett trails only two-time Super Bowl champion Tom Landry (250) in franchise history in wins.

Garrett appeared to be in prime position to receive an extension as the Cowboys got off to a 3-0 start this season. However, his future in Dallas has come into question now that the team has fallen to .500.

The latest loss caught many by surprise, as it came against the previously winless New York Jets.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports recently reported Jones is "very intrigued" by Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley. A source told ESPN's Ed Werder, though, on Sunday that Garrett is "absolutely not" in immediate jeopardy of getting fired.