Week 7 NFL Picks: Vegas Betting Odds, Over/Under Spreads and Line Projections

The New England Patriots were immune to the trend of victorious underdogs in Week 6, and the same is possible in Week 7.

In Week 6, underdogs had 10 wins against the spread, but the Patriots were one of the favorites that covered in a 21-point victory over the New York Giants.

The defending Super Bowl champion is 4-2 against the spread, and it has covered three double-digit lines. A fourth is likely Monday against the New York Jets.

Tom Brady and Co. have dominated the AFC East for over a decade, and Monday could feature the latest in a line of impressive performances.

On Sunday, two struggling defenses could push the largest over/under total of the week over.

In total, three teams are double-digit favorites and two totals are set at 50 points or higher.

NFL Week 7 Schedule

All Times ET.

Odds via Caesars; predictions against the spread in bold.

Thursday, October 17

Kansas City (-3.5) at Denver (Over/Under: 49)( (8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL Network)

Sunday, October 20

Miami at Buffalo (-17) (O/U: 38.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Jacksonville (-3.5) at Cincinnati (O/U: 44) (1 p.m., CBS)

Oakland at Green Bay (-6.5) (O/U: 46.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Houston at Indianapolis (-1.5) (O/U: 48) (1 p.m., CBS)

Los Angeles Rams (-3) at Atlanta (O/U: 54) (1 p.m., Fox)

Minnesota at Detroit (Pick 'em) (O/U: 44) (1 p.m., Fox)

Arizona at New York Giants (-2.5) (O/U: 49.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

San Francisco (-10) at Washington (O/U: 42) (1 p.m., Fox)

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee (-2) (O/U: 38.5) (4:05 p.m., CBS)

New Orleans at Chicago (-3) (O/U: 38) (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Baltimore at Seattle (-3.5) (O/U: 50) (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Philadelphia at Dallas (-2.5) (O/U: 48.5) (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, October 21

New England (-10) at New York Jets (O/U: 42.5) (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Best Bets

New England (-10) at New York Jets

No one should advise betting against the New England Patriots.

Bill Belichick's team has outscored five of its six opponents by 15 points, and its lone single-digit win came on the road against Buffalo, who is the only potential playoff team it has played.

The New York Jets are an improved team with Sam Darnold back under center, but they are not considered a playoff contender at 1-4.

Sunday's win over Dallas was nice for Adam Gase's team, but it is facing a much better defense that enters MetLife Stadium with 10 days' rest.

The Patriots have conceded the fewest total yards of teams that have played six games, lead the NFL in turnovers and allowed three offensive touchdowns.

New England's ability to score defensive touchdowns makes the 10-point spread look easy to cover.

If that did not convince you to take the Patriots, let us present Brady's 84-21 record in AFC East games and a 28-7 mark vs. the Jets.

A year ago, the average score of New England's division games was 31-13, with all five victories coming by double digits.

Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta (Over 54)

The Los Angeles' Rams seven-point performance in Week 6 is concerning, but they should score plenty of points at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta has let up the fifth-most total yards in the NFL, and in the last two weeks, they were gashed for 1,034 yards and 87 points.

Los Angeles' defense has not been that bad, but it has conceded 105 points in its last three contests.

With both units trending in the wrong direction, Jared Goff and Matt Ryan could both have over 300 passing yards in a back-and-forth, high-scoring affair.

Ryan has six 300-yard performances and seven touchdowns in his last two games. If Atlanta's defense continues to concede, the quarterback will be forced to air the ball out to keep up with the Rams.

The Falcons' poor scoring defense could be the perfect remedy for Goff's struggles, as he is coming off a 78-yard showing vs. San Francisco.

The Rams quarterback has seven touchdowns and seven interceptions, but his fortunes could change against a group that forced four turnovers in six games.

In Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, the pair of signal-callers have plenty of weapons to work with.

Not only could this be an easy over bet, it may also be a breakout fantasy football week for all involved.

