Astros vs. Yankees: ALCS Game 3 Live-Stream Schedule, Ticket Info and Pick

Most teams would feel comfortable in the New York Yankees' current situation.

New York took Game 1 of the American League Championship Series in Houston to set up the chance to close out at home with three straight wins.

But the Yankees face a daunting task in Game 3 against Gerrit Cole, who has been the best pitcher in baseball all season.

An Astros win would hand them a cushion, and a worst-case scenario would land it back home in Game 6 with Justin Verlander and Cole on the hill.

If the Yankees earn a rare victory against the 20-game winner, they could finish the series at home against Houston's weaker starters and earn rest ahead of the World Series, but that seems unlikely given how well the Astros ace has thrown.

ALCS Game 3 Information

Start Time: 4:08 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go or Fox Sports app

Pick

Houston 4, New York 1

Cole last suffered a defeat May 22, and Houston has not lost in one of his starts since July 12.

In his final four road starts of the regular season, the AL Cy Young Award favorite struck out 49 batters while conceding 13 hits.

In the ALDS, the former Pittsburgh hurler forced 52 swings and misses against 54 batters, per The Athletic's Jayson Stark:

Houston was victorious in Cole's lone start vs. the Yankees April 9. In that game, he struck out six over seven innings.

At Yankee Stadium, the right-hander is 1-0 with eight punchouts. He admitted he is excited to pitch in the Bronx, per MLB.com's Brian McTaggart:

"It's going to be exciting. I pitched here once before, and I had a lot of fun. I always enjoy coming here, and I've heard my teammates' recollection of the atmosphere here. So it just sounds like, what a great stage and electric atmosphere and a great place to play some exciting baseball."

The Astros' starter needs a bit of run support to feel comfortable on the hill. His team outscored Tampa Bay 9-2 in his pair of ALDS appearances.

The offensive spark could come from Carlos Correa, who broke out of a postseason slump to hit a walk-off home run in Game 2.

Correa is 5-of-27 in the playoffs, but two of those hits occurred in Game 2. If he turns around his form at the plate, Houston may have a few extended rallies, especially if Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman reach base.

New York's offense managed a single hit in the last five innings Sunday. The plate performance was disappointing after it put up seven runs on 13 hits in Game 1.

In their last four home losses, the Yankees were limited to two runs or fewer, so if Cole controls the game, they will not do much damage.

Gary Sanchez recorded two hits off Cole in April, while Aaron Judge had one. If those two link up for a few hits, the Yankees could plate a run or two in a small rally.

If the Yankees avoid strikeouts, they could challenge Houston's defense more, but that is unlikely since Cole has fanned 10 or more batters in his last 11 appearances.

Luis Severino knows he does not have to match his counterpart's strikeout total, as he needs to pitch his game to keep the Yankees in contention, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

"I don't need to go out there and strike out 300 guys or win 20 games," Severino said. "I just need to go out there and match his stuff tomorrow or be better than him. I don’t need to do more than that."

The right-hander is coming off four scoreless innings in ALDS Game 3. If he does not turn in a long start, Houston could finish the game off versus New York's bullpen.

In Game 2, the Astros earned two runs on three hits and four walks versus the Yankees' relievers.

If Houston can take advantage of Severino and the bullpen, it should provide Cole with enough support to take the series lead for the first time.

