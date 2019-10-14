Eagles Rumors: Zach Brown Cut After Ripping Kirk Cousins Before Loss vs. Vikings

John Amis/Associated Press

It hasn't been the best week for linebacker Zach Brown.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Philadelphia Eagles released Brown on Monday. Schefter noted "multiple teams are expected to be interested in the veteran," but this still comes after he turned heads prior to his team's 38-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Brown called Kirk Cousins "the weakest part of their offense," per Tim McManus of ESPN.com, but the Vikings quarterback proceeded to throw for 333 yards and four touchdowns in the blowout win.

"I realized when I was in Washington, he was kind of careless with the ball. But at the same time, hey, you make the bed you sleep in," Brown said of the quarterback he played with in 2017.

Cousins wasn’t careless Sunday, and the Vikings’ official Twitter account didn’t shy away from some trolling after the game:

As for Brown, he has 29 total tackles this season and hasn’t been as productive with the Eagles as he was in previous years. He was a 2016 Pro Bowler with the Buffalo Bills behind 149 total tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception, and he posted 127 total tackles in 2017 with Washington.

Given that resume, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com called this move "something of a surprise" and pointed out that Brown was a starter for an Eagles team that also saw linebacker Nigel Bradham suffer an ankle injury against Minnesota.

The Eagles could look to sign another linebacker with the open roster spot after moving on from the 29-year-old Brown.