Tom Brady Reportedly Cuts Price of Mansion from $39.5M to $33.9M

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Are you in the market for a multi-million dollar home, but are looking for a real steal? Then boy, does Tom Brady have the home for you.



According to TMZ Sports, the New England Patriots quarterback has cut the asking price on his New England mansion to $33.9 million, down from its original listing of $39.5 million. That's a saving of $5.6 million, or in layman's terms, a saving of more money than 99 percent of the population will make in their entire life.

According to that report, you'll be getting all of the amenities if you slap down that $33.9 million: "A rec room, gym, wine room, spa and an outdoor organic herb/vegetable garden."

Oh, and you'll have the luxury of saying you live in the house that Brady built. Per TMZ, "Tom and Gisele reportedly bought the plot of land for $4.5 million back in 2013 and presumably spent millions on top of that to build the custom home, which was finally completed in 2015."

All of this, and at a discount price? Wow! But act fast, or someone with $33.9 million laying around might beat you to the punch.