Tom Brady Reportedly Cuts Price of Mansion from $39.5M to $33.9M

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2019

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media after an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Are you in the market for a multi-million dollar home, but are looking for a real steal? Then boy, does Tom Brady have the home for you.

According to TMZ Sports, the New England Patriots quarterback has cut the asking price on his New England mansion to $33.9 million, down from its original listing of $39.5 million. That's a saving of $5.6 million, or in layman's terms, a saving of more money than 99 percent of the population will make in their entire life.

According to that report, you'll be getting all of the amenities if you slap down that $33.9 million: "A rec room, gym, wine room, spa and an outdoor organic herb/vegetable garden."

Oh, and you'll have the luxury of saying you live in the house that Brady built. Per TMZ, "Tom and Gisele reportedly bought the plot of land for $4.5 million back in 2013 and presumably spent millions on top of that to build the custom home, which was finally completed in 2015."

All of this, and at a discount price? Wow! But act fast, or someone with $33.9 million laying around might beat you to the punch.

Related

    Patriots Have Help on the Way in N'Keal Harry and Ben Watson

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Patriots Have Help on the Way in N'Keal Harry and Ben Watson

    Musket Fire
    via Musket Fire

    Chargers OL on Steelers Takeover: 'We’re Used to Not Having Any Fans Here'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Chargers OL on Steelers Takeover: 'We’re Used to Not Having Any Fans Here'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Edelman Stepping Up with Questions at WR

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Edelman Stepping Up with Questions at WR

    Pats Pulpit
    via Pats Pulpit

    Report: Pats to Re-Sign Ben Watson

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Report: Pats to Re-Sign Ben Watson

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report