NFL Trade Deadline 2019: Latest on Von Miller, New York Jets Rumors and More

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Only two NFL teams remain unbeaten after six weeks, but there are several who look like potential playoff contenders. Of the league's 32 teams, 17 have at least three wins—and the Detroit Lions can get their third victory on Monday night.

This means that several franchises should be looking to bolster their rosters ahead of the October 29 trade deadline. The question, of course, is which players might be available when the deadline hits at 4 p.m. ET that day.

Let's dig into some of the latest trade-related buzz and speculation.

Broncos Aren't Trading Von Miller

Let's start with one player who probably won't be available before the trade deadline. Though there has been plenty of buzz about the Denver Broncos dealing star pass-rusher Von Miller, it isn't likely to happen.

Broncos general manager John Elway was asked about dealing players like Miller and cornerback Chris Harris.

"You guys bring all those names up, I have not brought any names up," Elway said, per Broncos Wire. "We're trying to win football games and no one from our end is on the trading block."

This isn't a surprising stance for a couple of reasons. For one, Denver recently placed second-year pass-rusher Bradley Chubb on injured reserve. Dealing Miller would leave the Broncos lacking in the pass-rushing department—and that would be a problem, given the second reason.

After trouncing the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, the Broncos sit at 2-4 and just two games behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. They'll host the Chiefs on Thursday night, and a win would put the Broncos firmly in the divisional race.

Moving Miller makes no sense for a team still holding onto playoff hopes.

Jets Could Be Sellers Before the Deadline

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

While the Denver Broncos aren't interested in trading anyone right now, the New York Jets might be. According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.com, many league sources have indicated that the Jets will be sellers.

"One source used the word 'firesale' to describe what he expects would happen thanks to the combination of a new GM, a team with an 0-4 record, and several expensive but talented players who may not fit in to his long-term plan," Vacchiano wrote.

Of course, Vacchiano's report came before Sunday's upset of the Dallas Cowboys. There's a possibility that the win—coupled with the return of a healthy and effective Sam Darnold—will cause general manager Joe Douglas to view the situation differently.

A lot will likely hinge on next week's game against the New England Patriots. If the Jets manage to upset New England, then Douglas may indeed view the Jets as possible contenders. A loss, though, will drop New York to 1-5 and make it an extreme long shot to make the postseason.

Should that happen, players like Leonard Williams could indeed be moved. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Williams has "been garnering interest from multiple teams."

Is Ramsey Effectively Holding Out?

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to say that they won't trade star cornerback Jalen Ramsey. According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, the Jaguars turned down a trade offer that included two first-round picks.



On one hand, Jacksonville is doing the right thing if it feels Ramsey is worth more than two No. 1s and if it believes that Ramsey will return to the playing field—as owner Shad Khan suggested last week.

"I think he is going to be playing this week," Khan told The Street's Katherine Ross. "I met him a couple of days ago, had a heart-to-heart, and I think we'll be able to come to whatever is best for all."

On the other hand, Ramsey was out again in Week 6 and could intentionally be missing games as part of a pseudo-holdout—something Pro Football Talk's Peter King recently alluded to:

"This smells too much like a player using everything in his arsenal to shoot his way off a team. Until this sudden back injury popped up, allegedly the cause of Ramsey missing the last three games: Ramsey had been a Jaguar for 54 games and started them all; in [the] game before Ramsey reported the back injury, he played all 79 snaps; in his 54 career games, he has been an ironman, playing an average of 64.8 snaps out of 66 per game."

According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, doctors found "nothing debilitating" with Ramsey's back injury heading into Week 6.

At the least, Ramsey doesn't appear interested in playing through an injury for a franchise he doesn't appear interested in playing for at all. Perhaps his value to that team shouldn't be more than a pair of first-round picks.