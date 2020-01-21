Oilers' Connor McDavid Opted Against Surgery in 2019 Despite 'Major' Knee Injury

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid's slight PCL tear in 2019 was reportedly far more serious than the team initially let on, according to a report from Ryan Rishaug of TSN:

McDavid has established himself as one of the NHL's most dynamic players since the Oilers selected him with the first overall pick in the 2015 draft. His 324 points (112 goals and 212 assists) over the previous three seasons (2016-17 through 2018-19) led all players, per Hockey Reference.

The 23-year-old Canadian superstar suffered a fractured clavicle early in his rookie season that forced him to miss nearly half his debut campaign. He's remained mostly durable since that setback, missing just four games over the last three years.

This season, he's registered 27 goals and 49 assists (76 points) in 49 games, a ridiculous scoring pace.

Edmonton's depth would be seriously tested if McDavid ever missed any time. Ultimately, there's no chance the Oilers would be able to match his production in any absence. He's a generational talent who's just now reaching the peak of his powers and keeping him healthy and on the ice is the team's top priority.