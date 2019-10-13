Video: Dolphins Captain Bobby McCain Rants After Loss: It Sucks Man. S--t Sucks

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Someone had to win Sunday's battle between the winless Miami Dolphins and winless Washington, and it was the visitors at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Dolphins safety and team captain Bobby McCain was not happy about it.

McCain unleashed a passionate response to the team's 0-5 start during an interaction with NBC 6's Chris Fischer (warning: NSFW language):

"It sucks man," he said. "S--t sucks. We're sitting out here getting our asses embarrassed every f--king week. We're going out here. We're losing to...but it sucks. It sucks. I don't want to hear any more about how hard is it. It's f--king hard."

McCain was also asked about the number of Washington fans who were in attendance but showed his support for those Dolphins fans who did show up.

"At this point, man, I ain't going to give up my fans," he said. "I appreciate the guys that come. I appreciate the guys in the community that come and show support, but if you ain't there—sorry. Hey, get together."

McCain's defense did its part and allowed just 17 points after giving up 30 or more in each of the first four games.

It set the stage for the offense to potentially win it, and DeVante Parker's touchdown catch in the final 10 seconds brought the Dolphins within one. They decided to go for the two-point conversion and the win, but Kenyan Drake dropped a screen pass that may not have worked had he caught it.

Things don't get much easier for Miami with a road trip to visit the 4-1 Buffalo Bills up next.