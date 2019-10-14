NFL Power Rankings: Breaking Down Sunday's Action Ahead of Week 7

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Houston's win over Kansas City rearranged the AFC pecking order beneath New England.

The Texans now sit second in the conference standings due to its head-to-head tiebreaker over the Chiefs and a superior conference record to Baltimore.

In the NFC, San Francisco remains the best team after delivering a Week 6 statement win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The 49ers and Seattle Seahawks could be the two best teams in the NFC, with New Orleans, Green Bay and Minnesota also in the discussion.

NFL Power Rankings

1. New England (6-0)

2. San Francisco (5-0)

3. New Orleans (5-1)

4. Seattle (5-1)

5. Houston (4-2)

6. Green Bay (4-1)

7. Buffalo (4-1)

8. Minnesota (4-2)

9. Baltimore (4-2)

10. Carolina (4-2)

11. Kansas City (4-2)

12. Indianapolis (3-2)

13. Oakland (3-2)

14. Chicago (3-2)

15. Detroit (2-1-1)

16. Arizona (2-3-1)

17. Philadelphia (3-3)

18. Dallas (3-3)

19. Los Angeles Rams (3-3)

20. Pittsburgh (2-4)

21. Denver (2-4)

22. Los Angeles Chargers (2-4)

23. Cleveland (2-4)

24. Jacksonville (2-4)

25. Tennessee (2-4)

26. New York Jets (1-4)

27. New York Giants (2-4)

28. Washington (1-5)

29. Tampa Bay (2-4)

30. Atlanta (1-5)

31. Miami (0-5)

32. Cincinnati (0-6)

Houston, Minnesota and San Francisco earned the most important Week 6 victories.

The Texans followed up Indianapolis' Week 5 triumph at Arrowhead Stadium by handing Kansas City its second straight home loss.

Bill O'Brien's team was called for 10 penalties and committed three turnovers, but it forced two of its own and limited Patrick Mahomes to a single score after the first quarter.

"It's a wonderful feeling, to be able to deal with all the adversity," quarterback Deshaun Watson said, per Drew Dougherty the team's official website. "The ups and downs. The flow of the game. To be able to keep fighting for 60 minutes. That's what we did. We never got discouraged."

If the Texans finish first in the AFC South, Sunday's win could put them in position for a first-round bye.

Two meetings with the Colts in the next six weeks could determine the division title, with Tennessee and Jacksonville both struggling.

If the Texans win both of those meetings and defeat Baltimore November 17, it could face New England December 1 in a potential matchup of No. 1 versus No. 2 in the AFC.

The Vikings' postseason path is much more difficult since the NFC North appears to be one of the toughest divisions in football—if not the toughest.

Head-to-head wins will be more valuable in the NFC with 11 franchises above or at .500. If Minnesota does not capture its division, Week 6's win over Philadelphia could play a role in its wild-card seeding.

Mike Zimmer's side now enters a tough five-game stretch that includes three road trips and meetings with Kansas City and Dallas.

Both the Vikings and Lions could be playing with divisional desperation in Week 7 if Matt Patricia's team falls to Green Bay Monday. In that situation, the Packers would boast an NFC North win over each of their rivals.

If Kirk Cousins links up with Stefon Diggs more, the Vikings will muster a fight in those games. Diggs, Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook have proved they are hard to slow down once they get into a rhythm.

San Francisco picked up its first NFC West win and put the Rams in a tough spot to come back and earn that title.

Not only could the Niners fight with the Seahawks for the divisional crown, but their meetings November 11 and December 29 could be for the No. 1 seed.

Kyle Shanahan's side faces Green Bay and New Orleans out of division, so if those teams remain on top, they should sort out home-field advantage on their own.

The 49ers look the part of the best NFC team, as their defense is having its way with opposing offensive lines and the rushing attack of Tevin Coleman and Matt Brieda has thrived in the last two weeks.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Cincinnati and Miami remain without a win after the New York Jets and Washington earned their first victories.

The Bengals have one true road game between now and December 1, so they should be competitive on home soil.

Miami hits the road for three of its next four, and the Week 9 home clash with the Jets looks more difficult with Sam Darnold getting closer to full strength.

If neither team finds a way to win, their December 22 showdown at Hard Rock Stadium will likely be for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

