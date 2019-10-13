Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders' Ruled Out After Suffering Knee Injury vs. Titans

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders left Sunday's matchup against the Tennessee Titans with a knee injury.

Per Mike Klis of 9News, Sanders has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Leading up to Week 6, Sanders was listed on the Broncos' injury report with a knee injury that limited him in practice on Wednesday and Friday. He had one catch for zero yards on three targets against the Titans prior to leaving the game.

It's unclear if Sanders did additional damage to his knee during the game or if he's sitting out as a precautionary measure. The two-time Pro Bowler tore his Achilles in December, but he's started all six games to begin 2019.

Through the first five games this season, Sanders ranked second on the Broncos with 35 targets, 24 receptions, 307 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

With Sanders sidelined, Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton will be the top two wideouts for Denver's offense.