Jaron Brown, DK Metcalf, Seahawks Fantasy Outlook After Week 6

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks passing attack continues to thrive in 2019, and it means more players offensively are fantasy-relevant.

Russell Wilson remains an elite fantasy quarterback as a consistent threat through the air and on the ground, but Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns marked the fifth time in six games he threw for multiple touchdown passes.

This provides enough room for pass-catchers besides No. 1 option Tyler Lockett to benefit in this offense.

There could be even more opportunities available with Will Dissly suffering an Achilles injury Sunday that could keep him out for an extended stretch, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jaron Brown was the biggest winner against Cleveland with two touchdown receptions, his first two scores of the season.

He also totaled five touchdowns last year, so this might not be a fluke. However, this production came on just 14 receptions in 2018, a rate that's clear unsustainable.

Dissly's injury could create more opportunities near the end zone for the 6'3" wideout, but you'd be betting on a touchdown every game if you start him. Keep him on waivers unless he proves to have a bigger role in the offense.

DK Metcalf is a much safer option and should be on most fantasy rosters going forward. He didn't see a lot of targets Sunday, but he showed why he is such a highly touted prospect with his long run after the catch in the first quarter:

Though the consistency hasn't been there, the upside is unmistakable, and it's only a matter of time before Wilson learns to target the rookie at least six to seven times every game.

It will take patience before you can put him in fantasy lineups, but the bench stash could lead to a fantasy championship by the end of the year.