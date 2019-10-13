Patrick Peterson Trade Rumors: 'At Least 3 Teams' Called Cardinals About DB

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson still hasn't played this season while serving a six-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, but his name still reportedly comes up in trade talks.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "the Cardinals have gotten calls from at least three teams interested in trying to trade for Peterson."

However, the Cardinals "insist" they won't deal their eight-time Pro Bowler, per Schefter.

This is the same message the Cardinals have given the "six or seven teams" that have called about Peterson over the past year.

The 29-year-old has been among the best in the NFL at his position during his career, making a Pro Bowl in every season while being named first-team All-Pro three different times. He had also played every game in his first eight years until the latest suspension.

Arizona (1-3-1) has struggled without him, ranking 29th in the league in yards allowed and 24th against the pass. The defense also has zero interceptions through five games.

Peterson's pending return in Week 7 would upgrade the defense, but he could also be more useful on a contender if the team makes a deal before the Oct. 29 trade deadline.

The veteran is signed through the 2020 season and will have a $13.2 million cap hit next year, per Spotrac. On the other hand, he can be released with just $634,588 counting against the 2020 cap, which reduces the risk if he doesn't come back at full strength.

