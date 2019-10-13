Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Rumors Called 'Fake News' by Browns GM John Dorsey

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey had a simple response when asked about rumors of an Odell Beckham Jr. trade.

"That's fake news," he told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Radio host Dan Sileo was among those speculating about a possible trade involving the star receiver this week after the team's 2-3 start to the season.

Per Schefter, Dorsey said that he "hasn't even thought about trading" Beckham ahead of the Oct. 29 deadline.

Cleveland acquired the three-time Pro Bowler in a blockbuster trade with the New York Giants this offseason, but he hasn't lived up to expectations so far with his new team. Outside of an 89-yard touchdown reception in Week 3 against the New York Jets, the wideout has mostly been held in check.

Over the last two weeks, Beckham has just four catches for 47 receiving yards and no scores.

However, it's clear Dorsey isn't ready to give up on this experiment after just five games, especially with the team entering Week 6 just one game out of first place in the AFC North.

The key will be building the chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has connected on only 53.5 percent of his targets aimed at Beckham.

There is no doubt Beckham would be able to help many top teams around the NFL, but the Browns still have high hopes for the 26-year-old in 2019.