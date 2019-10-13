Simone Biles Sets Record for Most World Gymnastics Medals at 25

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/Getty Images

American gymnast Simone Biles set the all-time record Sunday for medals at the world championships, winning her 24th and 25th medals on the balance beam and floor exercise, respectively.

The victory on the beam broke a tie with Vitaly Scherbo of Belarus.

The bulk of her medals were gold, and she would add one more after this tweet was sent:

The 22-year-old couldn't hold back her excitement when the results of her beam routine came in:

Biles went for a slightly easier routine than the one she performed earlier in the competition, scoring 15.066 to finish ahead of China's Liu Tingting and Li Shijia.

She then added the floor gold with a routine that scored 15.133, beating team-mate Sunisa Lee and Russia's Angelina Melnikova.

Biles won five total gold medals during the world championships in Stuttgart in what was another phenomenal showing. The New York Times' Andrew Das put it simply:

Her record of 25 medals is even more remarkable considering she took a hiatus in 2017 and didn't compete after winning four Olympic gold medals in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Scherbo won his 23 medals during the 1990s, taking 12 golds in total. He never won a gold medal at the Olympics, settling for four bronze medals during the 1996 games in Atlanta.