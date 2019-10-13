Christian McCaffrey, Panthers Dominate Jameis Winston, Bucs in London

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers continued to roll behind Kyle Allen, earning their fourth straight win with a 37-26 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The NFC South teams traveled to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London to continue their rivalry Sunday, and Christian McCaffrey predictably fueled the Panthers offense with two scores. It helped Carolina improve to 4-2 on the season after losing the first two games under Cam Newton.

Jameis Winston turned the ball over six times as the Buccaneers fell to 2-4.

Notable Fantasy Stats

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers: 22 carries, 31 rushing yards, 4 catches, 26 receiving yards, 2 TDs

Kyle Allen, QB, Panthers: 20-of-32, 227 passing yards, 2 TDs

D.J. Moore, WR, Panthers: 7 catches, 73 receiving yards

Curtis Samuel, WR, Panthers: 4 catches, 70 receiving yards, 1 carry, 8 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Jameis Winston, QB, Buccaneers: 30-of-54, 399 passing yards, 1 TD, 5 INTs

Ronald Jones II, RB, Buccaneers: 4 carries, 10 rushing yards, 1 TD

Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers: 9 catches, 96 receiving yards

Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers: 10 catches, 150 receiving yards

Panthers Again Ride Christian McCaffrey to Win

It wasn't quite as dominant of an effort as we have come to expect from McCaffrey, but the running back still turned heads with a pair of touchdowns:

The dynamic player has become must-see TV when the ball is in his hands:

In the second half, it was Curtis Samuel who made some nice plays to get into the end zone:

It all made things easier for Allen, who is still getting comfortable in his role at quarterback.

Offensive coordinator Norv Turner is making sure the team's most dangerous weapons get the ball in their hands, a strategy that has led to plenty of success over the past month.

Terrible Jameis Winston Gives Bucs No Chance

Jameis Winston has been inconsistent throughout his career, and this season has been no different, but he was truly at his worst against the Panthers.

The quarterback threw an interception on his first play and couldn't stop giving the ball away:

He ended the day with five interceptions and a lost fumble, creating question marks about his future with the team:

The offensive line was shorthanded with Alex Cappa and Demar Dotson out with injuries, leading to seven Panthers sacks and 10 quarterback hits. Several bad drops also led to stalled drives.

However, Winston didn't help his cause with poor pocket awareness and missed throws throughout the day. The pair of fourth quarter touchdown drives down three scores also didn't do much to quiet the concerns.

There's clearly talent on this offense, but it won't matter if the quarterback struggles like he did Sunday.

What's Next?

Both teams will have a relaxing return to the United States with a bye in Week 7. The Buccaneers will return in Week 8 with a road matchup against the Tennessee Titans, while the Panthers will have another long road trip to face the San Francisco 49ers.