Report: Jordan Reed Placed on IR by Redskins After 7th Concussion of TE's Career

Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press

The Washington Redskins reportedly placed tight end Jordan Reed on injured reserve Saturday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

During a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons in August, Reed suffered his seventh documented concussion in college and the NFL. He's missed each of the Redskins' five regular-season games.

In September, Schefter reported Reed's career was in jeopardy and that some within the organization thought he may never play again.

