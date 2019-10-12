Report: Jordan Reed Placed on IR by Redskins After 7th Concussion of TE's Career

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2019

Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (86) in action against the Houston Texans in an NFL game, Sunday, November 18, 2018 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press

The Washington Redskins reportedly placed tight end Jordan Reed on injured reserve Saturday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

During a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons in August, Reed suffered his seventh documented concussion in college and the NFL. He's missed each of the Redskins' five regular-season games.

In September, Schefter reported Reed's career was in jeopardy and that some within the organization thought he may never play again.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

