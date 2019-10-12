Real Madrid Predictions, Players to Watch Before Final 2019 International Break

TF-Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid will play their next two fixtures with one eye on their crucial La Liga meeting with Barcelona on October 26.

Los Blancos are unbeaten in La Liga and sit top of the table with 18 points from eight games, but Barca are lurking just two points behind and could overtake them with a win at the Camp Nou.

In contrast to their league results, Real have picked up just one point in the UEFA Champions League, so they'll hope to make gains in two clashes with Galatasaray.

Read on for a look at players to keep an eye on in the coming weeks, but first here is their schedule up to the next international break, including predictions:

Oct. 19: Real Mallorca vs. Real Madrid, La Liga (1-2)

Oct. 22: Galatasaray vs. Real Madrid, Champions League (1-2)

Oct. 26: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid, La Liga (3-1)

Oct. 30: Real Madrid vs. Leganes, La Liga (4-0)

Nov. 2: Real Madrid vs. Real Betis, La Liga (3-1)

Nov. 6: Real Madrid vs. Galatasaray, Champions League (2-0)

Nov. 10: Eibar vs. Real Madrid, La Liga (0-2)

Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard has hardly enjoyed a dream start to his career at the Santiago Bernabeu, with a hamstring injury disrupting his pre-season preparations and prompting him to miss the first three matches of the campaign.

The injury has not helped him settle into his new side, and he failed to score or assist in his first five appearances.

He finally got off the mark immediately before the international break with a fine goal and an assist for Luka Modric in a 4-2 win over Granada:

The Belgian is hoping to use that performance as a launching point:

Real have only beaten Barca in La Liga four times since 2008, a run of 22 meetings, so it would be an enormous help for the side if Hazard can be a difference-maker.

Karim Benzema

All eyes were on the likes of Gareth Bale when Cristiano Ronaldo departed last year, but the player to step up most in his absence has been Karim Benzema.

Although the Frenchman can't match Ronaldo's 50-goal-per-season average at Madrid, he enjoyed the most prolific campaign of his Real career last season with 30 in all competitions.

He's picked up where he left off this season:

Hazard might be able to share the burden with him now that he's off the mark, while Bale could do with contributing more—he's not scored outside of his brace against Villarreal—but Benzema's emergence as a consistent goalscorer makes him a key player for Los Blancos.

Luka Jovic

Bale and Hazard aren't the only players who need to step up their scoring efforts



Luka Jovic arrived from Eintracht Frankfurt in an initial €65 million deal after he bagged 27 goals for the German club last season, but he's struggled to make an impact thus far in Spain:

Benzema's form has meant the striker has had limited opportunities, but he has also failed to impress in his seven appearances.

Jovic is only 21, and a slow adaptation to new surroundings is natural, but the longer the wait for his first goal in Madrid colours, the more pressure he'll be under.

Benzema will be 32 in December and soon won't be able to play every game, so Jovic needs to show he can be a viable alternative.