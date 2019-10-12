Report: Antonio Brown Eyeing NFL Return, Open to New Contract with Patriots

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown reportedly wants his NFL status clarified within the "next few weeks" so he can sign with a team for the remainder of the 2019 season.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday that Brown is keen on an NFL return despite a Twitter post in late September suggesting he was quitting football. The wideout, who's under league investigation over allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct involving two women, is open to a New England Patriots reunion, per Fowler.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.