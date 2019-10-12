Report: Antonio Brown Eyeing NFL Return, Open to New Contract with Patriots

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2019

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) carries the ball during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. Brown has indicated he's not retiring from the NFL, only a few days after announcing he was done with the league in a Twitter rant. Brown, who was released by the Patriots last week after playing only one game, says he'll practice at high schools one day a week, starting in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown reportedly wants his NFL status clarified within the "next few weeks" so he can sign with a team for the remainder of the 2019 season.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday that Brown is keen on an NFL return despite a Twitter post in late September suggesting he was quitting football. The wideout, who's under league investigation over allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct involving two women, is open to a New England Patriots reunion, per Fowler.

                 

