Estonia vs. Germany: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Michael Probst/Associated Press

Germany will continue their UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying bid on Sunday when they visit last-placed Estonia in Group C.

Caesars have named Die Mannschaft overwhelming 1-16 favourites, while the winless Estonians come in at 42-1. A draw carries odds of 11-1.

British viewers can tune in via Sky Go, while American fans can watch via ESPN+. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET.

Germany, the Netherlands and Northern Ireland are all tied on 12 points entering Sunday's action, which will see the Dutch face Belarus before the Germans kick off against Estonia. Only the top two teams in the group will ensure qualification to next summer's European championship.

When these two teams met in Germany earlier in the campaign, Die Mannschaft romped to an 8-0 win:

Another eight-goal haul seems unlikely, but Germany shouldn't be troubled too much by Estonia, who have picked up just a single point so far, scoring twice in six matches.

They haven't won a match since a March friendly over Gibraltar, beating the minnows 1-0. Their most recent result was a positive one, however, earning a point away to Belarus.

Germany have struggled at times in 2019 and have won just one of their last three outings.

In their most recent friendly, a 2-2 draw against Argentina, the four-time World Cup winners gave away a two-goal lead.

DW Sport's Jonathan Harding thought it felt awfully familiar:

Their sheer advantage in talent should be enough to carry them past Estonia, regardless of team form.

Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry has been on a roll of late, and he'll be one to watch in Tallinn. The 24-year-old always seems to be at his best for the national team:

A clash with lowly Estonia should also provide some of the new faces an opportunity to grab minutes. Suat Serdar, Nadiem Amiri and Luca Waldschmidt all have the potential to be major contributors in the future, and they will be hopeful of big minutes.

Prediction: Estonia 0-3 Germany