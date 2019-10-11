Packers' Davante Adams Unsure of Return Timeline from Foot Injury

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is uncertain when he will be able to return from a turf toe injury that forced him to miss last week's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

According to Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Adams called the injury a "major" one:

"We're just really trying to pace it at this point. I can't really tell you when I'm going to play. It doesn't feel how I want it to feel at the moment, but we definitely have time, so we'll just kind of play this thing [out], and I know Mr. [head coach Matt] LaFleur will definitely be able to take care of any other questions regarding that."

Adams has yet to practice this week, and he is considered day-to-day leading up to Monday night's game against the NFC North rival Detroit Lions.

Adams added that while surgery is not required, he doesn't want to return too quickly:

"Well, the fact of the matter is I'm not playing through anything when it comes to this—it's not a toughness thing. I've shown you guys, I've shown the world what being tough looks like on the football field. I'm not interested in winning any medal of honor awards. I'm going to get back when it's healed and it's ready to go. I'm going to listen to my body and listen to my doctors."

The 26-year-old got off to a slow start this season through three games, but he broke out against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4. He finished with 10 receptions for 180 yards, but he exited early with the toe injury.

Adams has been one of the NFL's most productive receivers over the past few seasons, with double-digit touchdown catches in three consecutive campaigns entering 2019. He also enjoyed a career year in 2018, registering 111 grabs for 1,386 yards and 13 touchdowns en route to his second Pro Bowl nod.

Without Adams, much of Aaron Rodgers' focus will shift toward second-year wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling and fourth-year man Geronimo Allison, as well as veteran tight end Jimmy Graham.

LaFleur's offense may also be more run-heavy while Adams is out, which was the case last week when Aaron Jones rushed for 107 yards and four touchdowns.

During Adams' absence, Jones is a clear-cut RB1, and both Valdes-Scantling and Allison are worthy of flex consideration.