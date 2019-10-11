Shanghai Rolex Masters 2019: Stefanos Tsitsipas Upsets Novak Djokovic

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Stefanos Tsitsipas came from a set down to upset Novak Djokovic to reach the semi-finals of the 2019 Shanghai Rolex Masters on Friday.

Earlier, No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev had beaten Fabio Fognini in straight sets.

In the day's other quarter-finals, Roger Federer will take on Alexander Zverev while Matteo Berrettini faces Dominic Thiem.

Here are Friday's results:

(6) Stefanos Tsitsipas bt. (1) Novak Djokovic, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3

(3) Daniil Medvedev bt. (10) Fabio Fognini, 6-3, 7-6 (4)

(2) Roger Federer vs. (5) Alexander Zverev

(11) Matteo Berrettini vs. (4) Dominic Thiem

Friday Recap

An electric start from Djokovic saw him race to a 3-0 lead in just seven minutes as he played with power and intensity:

After he limited Tsitsipas to just one opportunity to break back, which he saved for a 5-2 lead, Djokovic saw out the first set to continue a superb run, per Record's Jose Morgado:

That run came to an end in the second set, though. After failing to convert two break points following a hard-fought start, Tsitsipas eventually made a breakthrough in the final game when Djokovic followed up a double-fault with a loose forehand.

The Guardian's Tumaini Carayol observed the Greek's improvement when he took command of the deciding set:

While Tsitsipas improved, Djokovic struggled to reach the same level he began the match at, with his break point early in the first set proving to be the only one he earned in the contest.

The 21-year-old either needed a Medvedev win or to beat Djokovic to secure a place in the ATP finals, so he'll be in London for the eight-man event in November, which he was delighted to hear:

As for Djokovic, he was magnanimous in defeat but critical of his own performance, per tennis writer Carole Bouchard:

The defeat will also have an impact on his ranking, per Morgado:

Tsitsipas will face Medvedev in the semi-finals on Saturday.

The Russian will be featuring in his 12th semi-final of the year, having notched his 44th win on hard court in 2019 with his victory over Fabio Fognini.