Robert Kraft: Patriots Have 'Hope' Rob Gronkowski Will Come out of Retirement

Rob Gronkowski may not be done with his playing days after all, at least in Robert Kraft's eyes.

"We all love Gronk, and I think the bottom line is he hasn't put his retirement papers in. So we can always pray and hope," the New England Patriots owner said during a Thursday appearance on NFL Network (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk). "There is hope for us still with Gronk."

Smith provided additional context, pointing out many players don't file their paperwork in the immediate aftermath of retirement. Still, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in July that quarterback Tom Brady directly asking the tight end to return "could be the difference maker," and Kraft is clearly open to the idea.

The Patriots are 5-0 and have experienced little trouble in the early going of their title defense. However, they have also faced little resistance; the Buffalo Bills have been their only foe with a winning record.

Tight end hasn't exactly been a bright spot without Gronkowski. Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse combined for seven catches for 138 yards and one touchdown in the first five games, and New England released veteran Ben Watson before he even played this season, in part because of a four-game suspension to open the year.

The schedule will get more difficult down the stretch, and Gronkowski's return could address one of the only areas of concern.

He is an all-time great as a three-time champion, five-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro selection, and a Super Bowl run following a comeback would only bolster his resume.