Todd Gurley, Odell Beckham Jr., Adrian Peterson Buzz in Fantasy Football Roundup

It's Thursday, which means it's time for your finishing touches on your fantasy roster ahead of the first game of the week. With that in mind, we've compiled all the information you need to know from a fantasy perspective heading into Week 6.

Todd Gurley II Could Miss Week 6 and Darrell Henderson Jr. Might Finally Get Some Run

Todd Gurley's status is up in the air for Sunday's contest against the San Francisco 49ers after he missed practice Wednesday with a bruise on his left thigh. That may not sound serious, but head coach Sean McVay told reporters, "You think it's your typical bumps and bruises, and it ends up being a little bit more than that," (h/t Kevin Modesti of the Orange County Register).

He added that the injury "kind of caught us all off guard" and called Gurley day to day.

There weren't any positive Gurley updates on Thursday. Frankly, it sounds increasingly likely he won't play:

Malcolm Brown is the obvious handcuff in this situation, given that he's seen five or more carries in three games this season. But there's a good chance that rookie Darrell Henderson will get some run as well.

"Fortunately for us, we've got some depth at that position," McVay told reporters. "We've talked about it, whether it's this week, at some point, the confidence we have in Malcolm. There's also going to be a time that we're going to rely on Darrell Henderson. It might end up being this week."

Henderson has registered just one carry this season, fewer than Robert Woods (five), Brandin Cooks (three) and Cooper Kupp (two). They're...wide receivers.

Should you start Henderson if Gurley sits? No, no he's not. Brown will be the starter and the Niners are giving up just 81.8 rushing yards per game, fifth in the NFL. It's not a great matchup.

But Gurley's ongoing injury concerns make this backfield one to monitor. If Henderson sees legit usage this week and is productive with his touches, he could work his way into becoming the more valuable handcuff. Fantasy players who have Gurley should keep a close eye on this weekend's game if he doesn't play.

Odell Beckham Jr. Needs More Touches

Well, at least according to Odell Beckham Jr. Of course, he didn't put it quite so bluntly.

"I just want to help. I was brought here to help. I felt like I was brought here to help this team win. That's all I want to do," Beckham said, per Jake Trotter of ESPN. "If it has to be handoffs, it's whatever. Just finding ways to have successful plays, not just get me the ball to appease me or anything like that. It's about having success within the game and within the team."

But his quarterback, Baker Mayfield, feels that Beckham needs to be more involved, too.

"He's frustrated when he is not getting the ball and we're losing. Why not be? He feels like he could help us win if we get the ball in his hands. It's frustrating when he's not getting the ball and we are losing. You can't blame him. He's one of the best receivers in the league, and when he's not getting the ball, he always has it in the back of his mind of, 'What if I did get the ball and changed this game?'"

Oh, and Beckham's fellow wideout and good friend, Jarvis Landry, agrees as well (h/t Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com):

"I'm not calling plays or designing anything. But at the end of the day, obviously he's a key part of our offense whether the ball's in his hands or not. The way that it's been going, we haven't really been making enough plays without him touching the ball.

"So we've definitely got to find a way to include him even more in the offense and be intentional with it. It doesn't matter if the defense knows it. We've got to be intentional with getting him the ball. Getting playmakers the ball, period."

Boy, it sure sounds like Cleveland is going to prioritize getting Beckham the ball more, huh?

Fantasy players with Beckham on their teams will be hoping that's the case. Beckham has just four receptions for 47 yards total his past two games, incredibly disappointing marks for fantasy players who drafted him in the early rounds this year. The team's struggles getting Beckham involved have coincided with their struggles in general, as the hyped Browns have started just 2-3.

Beckham needs to be a bigger part of this offense going forward. It's pretty clear his teammates know that, and here's hoping Freddie Kitchens gets the memo as well. Expect a bounce back from Beckham soon, who remains a pretty solid buy-low candidate on the trade market.

Adrian Peterson Could See an Uptick in Usage

Speaking of disappointing, Washington is 0-5, fired Jay Gruden this week and will likely stick with Case Keenum at quarterback after he was previously benched. Tough times in the nation's capital.

But under interim head coach Bill Callahan, the team could start relying more heavily on veteran running back Adrian Peterson.

This is a good week to start Peterson at your flex. For one, it sure sounds like he's going to see more touches. For another, Washington plays the Miami Dolphins, the worst team in football. The Dolphins are tanking, unlike Washington, which has sort of been tanking against its will.

According to Yahoo Sports, the Dolphins are giving up 35.8 fantasy points per week to opposing running backs, the worst mark in the NFL. Yes, Chris Thompson will get some love, but Peterson could be in line for a monster game.

He's an excellent option in Week 6.

Odds and Ends

- The good news for fantasy players with A.J. Green on the roster is that the veteran wide receiver could be back in action by Week 7:

The bad news is that he probably won't be getting traded:

Fantasy players may have been hoping that Green would get traded to a legit contender with an elite quarterback, like the New England Patriots. That would potentially increase his fantasy value quite a bit, but alas, it sounds as though he's staying put.

- O.J. Howard has been a major disappointment in fantasy this year, but the team's offensive coordinator is hoping to change that. Well, maybe.

There are enough solid options at the position that Howard should remain firmly planted on your bench. But he's a high-upside TE2 to keep around, even if it seems likely that Chris Godwin and Mike Evans will always be much higher priorities in the passing game.

- It sure seems as though Davante Adams isn't going to make his return from turf toe in Week 6. He missed Thursday's practice and told reporters he doesn't have a timetable for return:

Prepare your contingency plans accordingly, especially since the Green Bay Packers don't play until Monday night.

- Speaking of injuries, here are a few more updates on that front from Thursday: