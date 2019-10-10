Jets' Jamal Adams Wins Appeal, Won't Be Fined for Hit on Browns' Baker Mayfield

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 10, 2019

New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) in action before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams has won his appeal and had his $21,056 fine rescinded for his Week 2 hit on Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, according to NFL.com's Tom Pelissero

Adams was not shy about voicing his displeasure with the fine when the league office handed it down, tweeting the following [WARNING: NSFW LANGUAGE]:

                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

