Jets' Jamal Adams Wins Appeal, Won't Be Fined for Hit on Browns' Baker Mayfield

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams has won his appeal and had his $21,056 fine rescinded for his Week 2 hit on Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, according to NFL.com's Tom Pelissero.

Adams was not shy about voicing his displeasure with the fine when the league office handed it down, tweeting the following [WARNING: NSFW LANGUAGE]:

