Lamar Jackson Contacted Photographer After Accidental Collision in Steelers Game

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Lamar Jackson showed his compassion this week, following up with a photographer after accidentally running into her during Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback not only helped Shelley Lipton to her feet after the collision, but he also sent her a direct message after the game to see if she was all right.

"They're human beings, too," Jackson said Wednesday, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN. "We're moving fast and get physical out there on the field, and we're coming full speed and she's sitting down taking pictures. I know that kind of hurt. I had to make sure she was all right."

Lipton took a picture of Jackson on a scramble seconds before getting hit on the sideline:

The quarterback was pushed out of bounds by Stephon Tuitt, who was flagged for roughing the passer on the play.

The good karma might have helped the Ravens, who earned a 26-23 overtime win Sunday over the division rival.