Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Making the Call on Fantasy Football Fringe Starters

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Fantasy managers won't hesitate to plug quarterback Deshaun Watson, running back Dalvin Cook or wide receiver Michael Thomas into their lineups, but decisions on fringe starters can make or break your weekly scoring totals.

In Week 5, Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V led all scores (53.70) with 14 receptions for 217 yards and three touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons. As of Wednesday 1 a.m. ET, he's only owned in 78 percent of Yahoo leagues. If you inserted him into your lineup last week, the fourth-year pro probably gave your squad a chance to pull off a victory.

Going into Week 6, managers should pay attention to players coming off a bye. Typically, when coaching staffs have extra time to prepare, the offenses come out clicking on all cylinders—just look at the San Francisco 49ers in their Monday Night Football matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Head coach Kyle Shanahan dialed up a scoring play on the first handoff.

Based on rankings from FantasyPros, we'll take a look at players outside the top 10 in single starter positions like quarterback and go beyond the top 20 for running backs and wide receivers since those slots usually have multiple active spots in lineups.

Among those players, we'll make the difficult start 'em, sit 'em calls for Week 6.

Quarterbacks

1. Jared Goff vs. San Francisco 49ers: Start 'Em

2. Kirk Cousins vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Start 'Em

3. Gardner Minshew II vs. New Orleans Saints: Start 'Em

4. Jameis Winston vs. Carolina Panthers: Sit 'Em

5. Matthew Stafford vs. Green Bay Packers: Sit 'Em

Start 'Em: Kirk Cousins vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Elsa/Getty Images

Just a couple of weeks ago, Kirk Cousins didn't belong on a fantasy football roster. Now, he's a decent play among fringe players. His 306-yard, two-touchdown outing against the New York Giants doesn't turn the tide on four subpar performances.

However, Cousins draws a favorable matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles who've allowed 300-plus passing yards in three out of five contests. The same unit that surrendered 380 yards to Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum at home.

Because of an uninspiring four-game stretch, many forgot Cousins threw for a career-high 30 touchdown passes last year in an offense that relied heavily on his arm. When asked to deliver, he could come up big against the league's 27th-ranked pass defense.

After tossing a pair of touchdowns passes to wideout Adam Theilen last week, Cousins can have another productive showing at home in an even matchup between playoff contenders.

Running Backs

1. Matt Breida vs. Los Angeles Rams: Start 'Em

2. Carlos Hyde vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Start 'Em

3. Kenyan Drake vs. Washington Redskins: Start 'Em

4. Miles Sanders vs. Minnesota Vikings: Sit 'Em

5. Royce Freeman vs. Tennessee Titans: Sit 'Em

Sit 'Em: Royce Freeman vs. Tennessee Titans

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Although Royce Freeman has seen a slight uptick in his rush attempts, he's not a good option in the upcoming week against the Tennessee Titans. The second-year ball-carrier faces a run defense that's kept two of its last three opponents under 89 rushing yards. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen helped his team eclipse that mark last week.

Freeman averages 10.5 carries per contest. Fantasy owners may see some upside because of his recent spike in targets—18 over the last three games. He's someone to keep an eye on going forward in point-per-reception leagues, but managers have much better options this week, as noted above.

The Titans defense ranks sixth in scoring and ninth for yards allowed. Facing a stingy unit and sharing carries with Phillip Lindsay, Freeman should stay on your bench until the Broncos' Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wide Receivers

1. Michael Gallup vs. Dallas Cowboys: Start 'Em

2. Marquise Brown vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Start 'Em

3. Demarcus Robinson vs. Houston Texans: Start 'Em

4. Alshon Jeffery vs. Minnesota Vikings: Sit 'Em

5. Golden Tate vs. New England Patriots: Sit 'Em

Start 'Em: Demarcus Robinson vs. Houston Texans

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Demarcus Robinson's time as a weekly start 'em fantasy option could come to an end in the near future—use him now while he's still a top-three pass-catching option in the Chiefs aerial attack.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, wideout Tyreek Hill could return to action after suffering a clavicle injury in the season opener. On the flip side, Sammy Watkins left the last contest with a hamstring ailment.

Fantasy managers will have to track Chiefs wide receivers' statuses leading up to kickoff, but we know Robinson is healthy. That makes him a viable asset in what could become a high-scoring duel with the Texans.

In Week 5, Houston scored 53 points against Atlanta. Knowing they must put up points in this contest, the Texans offense must prepare to go up and down the field. Spectators at Arrowhead Stadium may see a final score with both teams pushing for 40 on the scoreboard.

Robinson started the first game in three wide receiver sets with Hill healthy. If Watkins, who has a long history of injuries, doesn't handle a full workload, the fourth-year wideout should see enough targets for a double-digit point total in PPR leagues.

Tight Ends

1. Jared Cook vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Start 'Em

2. T.J. Hockenson vs. Green Bay Packers: Start 'Em

3. Jason Witten vs. New York Jets: Start 'Em

4. O.J. Howard vs. Carolina Panthers: Sit 'Em

5. Vance McDonald vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Sit 'Em

Sit 'Em: O.J. Howard vs. Carolina Panthers

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Thus far, O.J. Howard has been a major disappointment, logging 11 catches for 141 yards. Even more alarming, his target volume hit a new low last week with only two receiving opportunities against the New Orleans Saints.

Looking back to the first outing between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterback Jameis Winston didn't target Howard once.

Howard may not turn in another blank box score in London, but he's difficult to trust in lineups with little action headed his way in the passing game. Fantasy owners are better off streaming any of the start 'em options above. They've all seen more targets than the Buccaneers tight end in their respective offenses.

Until Howard produces, he's a benchwarmer and droppable in 10-team leagues.

Defenses

1. Seattle Seahawks vs. Cleveland Browns: Start 'Em

2. Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans: Start 'Em

3. Atlanta Falcons vs. Arizona Cardinals: Start 'Em

4. San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Sit 'Em

5. Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Sit 'Em

Start 'Em: Atlanta Falcons vs. Arizona Cardinals

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

Although it's a risky move, the Falcons can provide a pleasant surprise for managers who plug the unit into their starting lineups out of desperation. Atlanta's defense can hop on the right track in a road matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray hasn't thrown a touchdown pass since Week 3. He's also taken 21 sacks this season.

The Falcons need to put an end to a three-game losing streak. They'll have a prime opportunity to do so against another 1-4 team with a rookie signal-caller who's struggled in recent outings.

According to Football Outsiders, Arizona's offensive line ranks 29th in pass protection. Grady Jarrett, Vic Beasley and Takkarist McKinley should have several chances to chase and bring down Murray for sacks.