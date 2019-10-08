Jon Gruden on Brother Jay's Firing from Redskins: 'Welcome to the Club, Bro'

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Former Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden was fired on Monday after five-plus years leading the team.

On Tuesday, his brother and Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden spoke about the dismissal and welcomed him to an exclusive family club at his press conference.

"I'm obviously very disappointed for my brother," Gruden told reporters Tuesday per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. "It was a long night, last couple of nights. He worked hard. Got a lot of respect for my brother. Obviously, disappointed for him getting fired."

"My dad's been fired," Gruden added. "I've been fired. Jay's been fired and ... welcome to the club, bro."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired Jon Gruden after the 2008 season following seven years in charge. Jay was on his brother's staff as an offensive assistant during his entire tenure from 2002-2008.

Jim Gruden, the family patriarch, was fired as the Buccaneers' director of player personnel in 1987, according to S.L. Price of Sports Illustrated.

Although Jay Gruden is without a job, rumors of uniting with his brother on the Raiders surfaced even before he left Washington, D.C.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported on Sept. 29 that may occur in 2020 when the franchise moves from Oakland to Las Vegas:

"Gruden, who is signed through 2020, is well-liked and respected among his peers, and there has long been chatter around the league that he would eventually join his brother Jon's staff with the Raiders should he not remain a head coach (Jon Gruden is in his second year of a 10-year deal with the Raiders). That team is set to begin play in Las Vegas in 2020. Jay Gruden is the only head coach under Snyder to get a second contract, but after six years in the long dysfunctional organization, some close to him believe a stint in a lower profile role with the Raiders would suit him perfectly."

Cyril Penn of Silver and Black Pride speculated that could be the move, calling it the "next logical step."

Gruden's head-coaching tenure may not have gone as planned, but he has a proven track record as an offensive coach on the NFL level. He led the Cincinnati Bengals to the No. 6 scoring offense in the league as its offensive coordinator in 2013. Cincinnati finished 22nd in 2010, the year before Gruden's three-year stint began.

We'll see if that comes to fruition, but for now, Jon Gruden is set to lead a 3-2 Raiders team against the Green Bay Packers in their next game on Sunday, Oct. 20.