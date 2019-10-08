Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Sues Prosecutors for Records in Solicitation Case

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has sued Florida prosecutors for allegedly not turning over records regarding his solicitation case, according to Will Greenlee of Treasure Coast Newspapers.

Per the lawsuit, Kraft's attorneys have claimed that State Attorney Dave Aronberg and his office "knowingly and willfully neglected their statutory duties under the Public Records Act."

Kraft, 78, has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution. He was accused of "paying for sex services at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida" on two separate occasions in January, per Greenlee.

Prosecutors obtained covert surveillance footage from the Asia Day Spa, though a judge originally ruled that video evidence should be excluded from Kraft's case. The prosecution is appealing that finding.

Per the lawsuit, Kraft's attorneys are seeking to obtain "categories of documents and communications relating to the Jupiter Police Department’s investigation of the Spa and resulting criminal charges." It also stated the prosecution said it had sent "responsive, non-exempt public records" during discovery and that any other "responsive documents and communications are exempt."

"This glaring omission in the public records provided by the State Attorney's Office suggests that it has improperly excluded countless other responsive, non-exempt documents and communications in an effort to hide evidence from Mr. Kraft," the lawsuit said.

Kraft has pleaded not guilty to the solicitation charges.