Week 6 Waiver Wire: Examining Top Fantasy Football Targets

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Miami is not the first NFL team that fantasy football owners gravitate toward for waiver-wire pickups.

But if you look at the Dolphins' previous two games, wide receiver Preston Williams is worth keeping an eye on, especially with a matchup against Washington in Week 6. Williams is one of a few pass-catchers with high availability that have improved week-by-week.

The same can be said about Teddy Bridgewater, who may be a solid addition not just for Week 6, but the rest of October.

Top Waiver-Wire Targets

Teddy Bridgewater, QB, New Orleans Saints

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Four touchdowns in Week 5 and several favorable matchups in October make Bridgewater a viable option at quarterback.

The 26-year-old has 9 percent ownership in Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros, so he should be on most waiver wires.

Before he erupted for 314 yards and four scores versus Tampa Bay, Bridgewater did not eclipse the 200-yard mark in a single game this season and had two touchdowns.

With a top target like Michael Thomas, the New Orleans backup should feel comfortable slinging the ball down the field. If he is not open, there's Alvin Kamara, Jared Cook and Josh Hill for short-yardage gains.

The concern with adding Bridgewater is he may be available only for a few more weeks before Drew Brees returns to the pocket.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Duncan, Brees told Cox Sports that he is not going to rush back from his thumb injury.

With his second-in-command playing well, the 40-year-old does not have to hurry back to save his team's season. Bridgewater should be able to go at least 2-1 versus Jacksonville, Chicago and Arizona.

The Jaguars have given up the 12th-most passing yards, Arizona let up 12 touchdowns through the air and has zero interceptions, and the Bears give up 5.5 yards per attempt.

The road matchup with Chicago could scare some prospective owners, but three of Chicago's opponents earned over 300 total yards.

Jon Hilliman, RB, New York Giants

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

With Saquon Barkley and Wayne Gallman injured, Jon Hilliman is expected to receive the most carries in the New York Giants offense.

According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Barkley is unlikely to play Thursday versus New England, while Gallman did not practice Monday due to a concussion.

In the last two weeks, New England let up over 100 rushing yards to Buffalo and Washington. If the Patriots limit Daniel Jones' production, the Giants could turn to the ground game for a spark.

The rookie quarterback may not have two of his top targets, with Sterling Shepard out and Evan Engram dealing with a sprained MCL, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hilliman, an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers, has 19 carries for 53 yards and is owned in a minuscule amount of Yahoo leagues.

The 5'11", 216-pound rookie could take advantage of the injury absences and help Jones in short passing situations as well. He had a reception for four yards in Week 5.

If the injuries carry over to Week 7, Hilliman may thrive against an Arizona defense that has let up the sixth-most rushing yards.

Preston Williams, WR, Miami Dolphins

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Preston Williams has been Josh Rosen's top target in the quarterback's two starts. In Weeks 3 and 4, the 22-year-old was thrown to 19 times and hauled in eight receptions for 114 yards.

In Ryan Fitzpatrick's two starts, Williams had seven catches on 11 targets for 87 yards and scored a touchdown in Week 1.

The undrafted rookie out of Colorado State admitted before Week 4 that he needed to further his chemistry, per Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

"We've got to get a little bit more chemistry down, a little bit more work together so we can just polish up some things, and get on the same page," Williams said.

The developing relationship with Rosen should lead to more success out of the bye week versus Washington. The Redskins' passing defense ranks in the bottom 10 in passing yards, touchdowns and yards per attempt.

The 6'5", 218-pound Williams is available in over 90 percent of Yahoo leagues, so if you need a wide receiver with a favorable matchup, he could be the answer.

Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Rams

David Dermer/Associated Press

Gerald Everett's fantasy value rose significantly after his 136-yard performance Thursday against the Seahawks.

While other tight ends have struggled with consistency, Everett's targets, receptions and receiving yards have increased in the last two weeks.

Currently, he is on 10 percent of Yahoo rosters, but that number should go up in the next few days because of his Week 5 output.

One concern is that Everett has a single touchdown, but he could make up for that with a heavy dose of receptions.

He could be more valuable in point-per-reception leagues since he has 14 catches in the last three weeks.

Everett ranks ninth in receptions and has the 10th-most receiving yards among tight ends. If Jared Goff continues to target him, he will rise up those lists, as will his fantasy ownership.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.