Richard Sherman Rips Baker Mayfield for Not Shaking Hands Before Browns vs 49ers

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman ripped Baker Mayfield after Monday's 31-3 win over the Cleveland Browns, saying the quarterback lacks respect after refusing to shake the hands of 49ers players before the game.

"What's amazing, and annoying, was him not shaking hands at the beginning," Sherman said, per Michael Silver of NFL.com. "That's some college s--t. It's ridiculous. We're all trying to get psyched up, but shaking hands with your opponent—that's NFL etiquette. And when you pull bush league stuff, that's disrespectful to the game. And believe me, that's gonna get us fired up."

Sherman said Mayfield's standoffish attitude made him want to "humble" the second-year quarterback. He picked off Mayfield less than two minutes into the game, setting the tone for what turned out to be a sterling 49ers defensive performance.

Sherman continued:

"Respect the game. You can have rivals, but pay your respect in that moment—especially when you're young.

"He hasn't earned anything in this league. How many games has he won? He's acting like he was the MVP last year. If [Patrick] Mahomes did that, it would be one thing. But he would never do that, because he has too much respect for the game.

"And when you see a guy who doesn't? You humble him every chance you get. Because eventually, he will have respect for the league—or he'll be out of it."

