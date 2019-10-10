B/R Expert Consensus NFL Picks for Week 6

0 of 14

Corey Perrine/Getty Images

Will NFL home teams begin to put it together this week? That certainly wasn't the case in Week 5 as road teams again won the majority of the games and covered the majority of the spreads.

Home teams are only 34-43-1 straight up and 29-48-1 against the spread this season. Home favorites were 41-16 on the moneyline at this point last year, but they're just 27-25 straight-up and a ridiculous 17-34-1 against the spread this year.

Recognizing that trend might have helped Bleacher Report NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski with their picks last week. Gagnon and Sobleski each nailed five of the eight road covers, and both went 9-6 overall as our gang's consensus record crept closer to .500.

Here's an updated look at where they stand (last week's records in parentheses):



1. Brent Sobleski: 40-38 (9-6)

2. Brad Gagnon: 38-40 (9-6)

3. Gary Davenport: 34-44 (6-9)

Consensus picks: 38-40 (8-7)

Moneyline consensus: 52-25-1 (10-5)

Eventually, home teams will start to have more success. For now, Vegas could be adjusting. Only about half of this week's home teams are favored.

Here's how our experts have chosen to navigate those weird waters with their Week 6 selections.

Lines from Caesars as of 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 9.