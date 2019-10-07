49ers' Matt Breida, Tevin Coleman, Raheem Mostert's Fantasy Outlook After Week 5

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers earned a dominant 31-3 win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday night, in no small part because of their success on the ground.

Matt Breida had 114 yards and a touchdown, while Tevin Coleman went for 97 yards and one touchdown as well. Breida padded his fantasy output with three receptions for 15 yards and a score.

Unfortunately for Raheem Mostert, he was on the outside looking in as the Niners offense carved up Cleveland. Mostert carried the ball seven times for 34 yards.

The trouble with picking out one running back from San Francisco's backfield is that the team doesn't really have a primary ball-carrier, especially with Coleman back in the mix after recovering from an ankle injury. Breida entered the night as the team's leading rusher (226 yards), and Mostert (202 yards) was right on his heels.

Breida's final numbers from Monday are even less encouraging when you consider a large chunk came on an 83-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

The 24-year-old averaged 5.3 yards per carry in 2018, and he's now averaging 6.5 yards per carry through San Francisco's first four games.

Breida is a home run threat with the ball in his hands, but you wonder whether he will have the kind of consistency every week to warrant a regular place in your lineup. The best approach is to keep him on your bench with an eye toward a matchup advantage.

Coleman's value is climbing now that fantasy owners were reminded of what he can do. He had more carries (16) than Breida (11) against the Browns, which seemingly undercuts the idea he's going to be the 1B to Brieda's 1A.

If Coleman is available in your league, he's worth adding as a possible flex option.

Mostert's stock is falling because Monday provided an indication of his role with the full complement of running backs available to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Between him, Coleman and Breida, Mostert is the surest thing in that it's hard to see him getting involved enough to offer a fantasy return.