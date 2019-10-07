Video: Watch 49ers' D.J. Jones Proposed to His Girlfriend Before MNF vs. Browns

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2019

CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 15: D.J. Jones #93 of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the sideline prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The 49ers defeated the Bengals 41-17. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Win or lose, Monday's game against the Cleveland Browns will be a memorable one for at least one San Francisco 49ers player. 

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones proposed to his girlfriend, Kayla Fannin, on the field at Levi's Stadium before the game:

Thankfully, she said yes.

We've seen players propose after the game, usually following big wins, but Jones apparently wanted to get the tough part out of the way early.

The 24-year-old is in his third year in the NFL, starting each of the 49ers' first three games in 2019.

