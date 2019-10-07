Video: Watch 49ers' D.J. Jones Proposed to His Girlfriend Before MNF vs. Browns

Video: Watch 49ers' D.J. Jones Proposed to His Girlfriend Before MNF vs. BrownsOctober 7, 2019
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images
Win or lose, Monday's game against the Cleveland Browns will be a memorable one for at least one San Francisco 49ers player.
Defensive tackle D.J. Jones proposed to his girlfriend, Kayla Fannin, on the field at Levi's Stadium before the game:
Thankfully, she said yes.
We've seen players propose after the game, usually following big wins, but Jones apparently wanted to get the tough part out of the way early.
The 24-year-old is in his third year in the NFL, starting each of the 49ers' first three games in 2019.
