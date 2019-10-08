Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

We're rounding the corner into Week 6 of the NFL season, and by now, your fantasy league is surely separating into distinct factions: contenders, pretenders and the rest of the pack.

Wherever you find yourself, unless your team has been disproportionately decimated by injuries, some savvy lineup choices and perhaps a waiver claim or two can get you into that elusive first category.

We're going to concentrate specifically on point-per-reception leagues in this breakdown, and, within that format, we'll be taking a look at the top 50 flex players you'll want to start to bring your team to glory this week. If a player is listed on the injury report, his most recent status is indicated below.

Note that the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts and Oakland Raiders are on their bye weeks.

Follow these Week 6 flex rankings, and you'll be as happy as Alvin Kamara is below come next Monday night:

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

Week 6 PPR Rankings: Top 50 Flex Players

1. RB Christian McCaffrey, CAR (@TB): 23.7 projected points

2. RB Alvin Kamara, NO (@JAC): 21.3

3. RB Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. PHI): 20.7

4. RB Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (@NYJ): 20.5

5. WR Julio Jones, ATL (@ARI): 20.5

6. WR DeAndre Hopkins, HOU (@KC): 20.3

7. RB David Johnson (q), ARI (vs. ATL): 20.1

8. WR Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. PIT): 19.1

9. TE Travis Kelce, KC (vs. HOU): 19.0

10. RB Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. SEA): 18.7

11. WR Michael Thomas, NO (@JAC): 18.7

12. RB Leonard Fournette, JAC (vs. NO): 18.2

13. RB Le'Veon Bell, NYJ (vs. DAL): 17.8

14. WR Chris Godwin, TB (vs. CAR): 17.5

15. RB Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. PIT): 17.0

16. WR Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. SF): 17.0

17. WR Tyler Boyd, CIN (@BAL): 16.7

18. WR Odell Beckham Jr., CLE (vs. SEA): 16.7

19. WR Mike Evans, TB (vs. CAR): 16.4

20. WR Tyler Lockett, SEA (@CLE): 16.2

21. RB Aaron Jones, GB (vs. DET): 15.9

22. WR Julian Edelman (p), NE (vs. NYG): 15.8

23. WR Larry Fitzgerald, ARI (vs. ATL): 15.6

24. WR Sammy Watkins (q), KC (vs. HOU): 15.4

25. RB Joe Mixon, CIN (@BAL): 15.4

26. WR Kenny Golladay, DET (@GB): 15.3

27. RB James Conner, PIT (@LAC): 15.2

28. WR Amari Cooper, DAL (@NYJ): 15.1

29. RB Chris Carson, SEA (@CLE): 15.1

30. RB Kerryon Johnson, DET (@GB): 14.8

31. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (@LAC): 14.7

32. RB Todd Gurley, LAR (vs. SF): 14.7

33. TE George Kittle, SF (@LAR): 14.6

34. WR Emmanuel Sanders, DEN (vs. TEN): 14.6

35. WR Robert Woods, LAR (vs. SF): 14.6

36. WR Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. PHI): 14.5

37. RB Derrick Henry, TEN (@DEN): 14.3

38. RB Melvin Gordon, LAC (vs. PIT): 14.0

39. RB Devonta Freeman, ATL (@ARI): 14.0

40. TE Zach Ertz, PHI (@MIN): 13.9

41. WR Brandin Cooks (q), LAR (vs. SF): 13.9

42. WR Josh Gordon (p), NE (vs. NYG): 13.7

43. TE Evan Engram (q), NYG (@NE): 13.7

44. WR Marquise Brown (q), BAL (vs. CIN): 13.6

45. WR Alshon Jeffery, PHI (@MIN): 13.4

46. RB Wayne Gallman (d), NYG (@NE): 13.4

47. RB Mark Ingram, BAL (vs. CIN): 13.4

48. WR Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs. TEN): 13.4

49. RB James White, NE (vs. NYG): 13.4

50. WR Stefon Diggs, MIN (vs. PHI): 13.3

p = probable; q = questionable; d = doubtful

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

One of the first things you should notice about the Week 6 rankings is that they're fairly evenly split between home teams and away teams (28 to 22).

If you're separately playing around with spread betting or confidence pools, this information will matter more to you, but as you set your lineups this week, focus on the strongest players over what you think might be field-based advantages.

It's no surprise to see heavy hitters like the Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey or the New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara top the list yet again this week.

McCaffrey, in particular, is playing out of his mind this season, having already amassed 587 rushing yards for six touchdowns and another 279 receiving yards for one touchdown reception. He's on pace to triple his 2018 rushing totals and is flirting with MVP status this year if he keeps it up.

But we're seeing some flex players rise in the rankings this year, especially relative to their average draft position.

For example, Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones was, on average, the 25th player off the board in this summer's drafts, but he's ranked No. 21 heading into Week 6, coming off the game of his life against the Dallas Cowboys, in which he scored four touchdowns.

Seattle Seahawks wideout Tyler Lockett has been having a better-than-expected season, and he's being recognized for it in the rankings. Lockett was the 40th player drafted in the average fantasy league, but he lands one spot ahead of Jones, at 20th overall, on this week's rankings.

If you're set on your starting skill players and truly deciding which option to plug into your flex spot, look a bit further down the list of rankings for your answer. New England's James White had an ADP of 60 this year and was the 28th running back taken off the board.

If your fantasy league has eight or even 10 teams, he could well be your No. 3 back. But he has a favorable matchup against the Giants this week and would be a no-brainer as your flex option (or even as an RB2 in 12-team leagues).

As for the tight end position this week, fantasy managers have quickly clued in to a unique strategy this season: stream whoever is playing the Arizona Cardinals defense. The Cardinals have bled yards to opposing tight ends so far, and this week, that means Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper could be in for a big outing.

Rankings via Fantasy Football Calculator and current as of Oct. 7.