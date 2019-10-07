Adam Silver Says NBA Supporting Daryl Morey After Rockets GM's Tweet on China

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - JULY 26: General Manager Daryl Morey of the Houston Rockets talk to the media during the Houston Rockets Introductory Press Conference on July 26, 2019 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bill Baptist/Getty Images

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver pushed back on the notion the league is not supporting Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey after he posted a tweet in favor of Hong Kong independence over the weekend.

“There is no doubt, the economic impact is already clear,” Silver told Kyodo News (h/t the AP's Tim Reynolds) on Monday. “There have already been fairly dramatic consequences from that tweet, and I have read some of the media suggesting that we are not supporting Daryl Morey, but in fact we have.”

Chinese sponsors and television networks have pulled out of their agreements with the Rockets in the days following Morey's tweet, which read "Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong." Morey later deleted the tweet after taking criticism, and Rockets governor Tilman Fertitta distanced himself from the statement.

