Adam Silver Says NBA Supporting Daryl Morey After Rockets GM's Tweet on China

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver pushed back on the notion the league is not supporting Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey after he posted a tweet in favor of Hong Kong independence over the weekend.

“There is no doubt, the economic impact is already clear,” Silver told Kyodo News (h/t the AP's Tim Reynolds) on Monday. “There have already been fairly dramatic consequences from that tweet, and I have read some of the media suggesting that we are not supporting Daryl Morey, but in fact we have.”

Chinese sponsors and television networks have pulled out of their agreements with the Rockets in the days following Morey's tweet, which read "Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong." Morey later deleted the tweet after taking criticism, and Rockets governor Tilman Fertitta distanced himself from the statement.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.