NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Latest Outlook and 2019-20 Super Bowl Odds

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

After Monday night's game between the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers, every team in the NFL will have played at least a quarter of its season.

That's enough games for teams to start differentiating themselves and having different expectations. Some can legitimately believe they have a chance to win the Super Bowl this season, while others know that is extremely unlikely.

There are two undefeated teams remaining ahead of Monday's game—the New England Patriots and the 49ers. Meanwhile, there are four teams still seeking their first win of the season—the Miami Dolphins, the Washington Redskins, the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Jets.

With most of Week 5 complete and heading into Week 6, here's a look at the updated NFL power rankings along with each team's odds of winning Super Bowl LIV.

NFL Power Rankings, Super Bowl Odds

1. New England Patriots (+250; bet $100 to win $250)

2. New Orleans Saints (+900)

3. Green Bay Packers (+1000)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (+450)

5. Seattle Seahawks (+2000)

6. Dallas Cowboys (+1000)

7. Los Angeles Rams (+1500)

8. Baltimore Ravens (+4000)

9. Philadelphia Eagles (+1600)

10. Buffalo Bills (+4000)

11. Chicago Bears (+2000)

12. Indianapolis Colts (+7500)

13. Cleveland Browns (+2500)

14. Detroit Lions (+4000)

15. San Francisco 49ers (+2000)

16. Carolina Panthers (+4000)

17. Houston Texans (+3300)

18. Minnesota Vikings (+2800)

19. Oakland Raiders (+4000)

20. Los Angeles Chargers (+3500)

21. Jacksonville Jaguars (+7500)

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6000)

23. Tennessee Titans (+7500)

24. New York Giants (+10000)

25. Denver Broncos (+100000)

26. Pittsburgh Steelers (+15000)

27. Arizona Cardinals (+200000)

28. Atlanta Falcons (+20000)

29. New York Jets (+200000)

30. Cincinnati Bengals (+100000)

31. Washington Redskins (+500000)

32. Miami Dolphins (+2000000)

Odds obtained via Caesars

Top Super Bowl Odds

New England (+250)

The Patriots started the year with the best Super Bowl odds, and they've only further strengthened their case five games into the season. They're the only team with five victories, and they're winning in dominating fashion, allowing only 34 total points so far.

It would likely take several New England losses for its Super Bowl odds to drop and for another team to potentially pass it. But that doesn't appear like it will happen soon, as the Pats play the Giants and Jets the next two weeks, both of which are matchups they should handily win.

Even at 42, veteran quarterback Tom Brady continues to have strong seasons. This year, he has passed for 1,409 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. And when the playoffs roll around, he usually takes it up another level.

With Brady and head coach Bill Belichick, the Patriots are always Super Bowl contenders. This season is no different, as evidenced by their 5-0 start.

Kansas City (+450)

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

It was a bit surprising to see the Chiefs lose their first game of the season on Sunday night, as they dropped a home contest to the Colts 19-13.

Kansas City had scored at least 26 points in its previous 22 games before losing to Indianapolis. Patrick Mahomes threw for 321 yards and a touchdown, but the Chiefs' rushing attack was completely shut down, as they totaled only 36 yards on the ground.

Despite no longer being undefeated, Kansas City remains one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl as one of the most talented teams in the NFL. Plus, the Chiefs should get star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who has played in only one game, back from injury at some point this year.

A few losses won't hurt Kansas City's Super Bowl odds much, and it remains one of the few teams that appears capable of taking down New England in the playoffs.

New Orleans (+900)

Butch Dill/Associated Press

When Drew Brees went down with a right thumb injury in Week 2, it was easy to be concerned about how the Saints would fare without their star veteran quarterback. It turns out they were just fine, though.

Teddy Bridgewater is 3-0 as New Orleans' starter this season, helping it earn wins over Seattle, Dallas and Tampa Bay. And he's continuing to improve, as the 26-year-old went 26-for-34 with 314 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers.

While there are several other teams in the NFC that are threats to win the conference championship, the Saints should remain the favorites.

Of course, it will also be interesting to see what they decide to do when Brees is healthy should Bridgewater continue to play so well.