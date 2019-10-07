WWE Network Airs Awkward Goldberg, Matt Riddle Interaction from SummerSlam

Credit: WWE.com

Hell in a Cell might have been underwhelming for a number of WWE fans, but they received a welcome surprise on WWE Network immediately after the show.

The Network aired its newest installment of the Chronicle series, which followed Bill Goldberg after his return for Super ShowDown and SummerSlam. The documentary included footage of Goldberg's conversation with Matt Riddle backstage (h/t Uproxx's Brandon Stroud).

Riddle first spoke about his encounter with the former world champion during the SummerSlam Watch Along, beginning at the 6:10 mark of the video:

Chronicle revealed the situation was basically just what Riddle described.

Goldberg and Riddle bumped into one another, with Goldberg telling the NXT star they "gotta talk." That set off a tense back-and-forth between the two.

Riddle hasn't hid his general disdain for Goldberg. He told talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy in June he didn't think the one-time WCW star was a very good wrestler, thus putting his colleagues at risk in the ring.

Unfortunately, the SummerSlam confrontation is the closest we'll get to an actual match involving Goldberg and The King of Bros.