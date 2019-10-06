Video: Stefon Diggs Responds to Rumors He Wants Trade from Vikings

Elsa/Getty Images

Winning has a way of changing things.

Following the Minnesota Vikings' 28-10 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon, receiver Stefon Diggs told reporters he wants to remain in Minnesota despite a rocky week leading up to the game. He added a wink for good measure:

While meeting with reporters on Thursday, Diggs said there was "truth to all rumors" amid speculation that he had demanded a trade from the Vikings:

"I can't sit up here and act like everything is OK," the 25-year-old added. "It's obviously not. But what I can say at this point, just trying to work through it."

Prior to meeting with the media, Diggs missed team meetings and practices on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter reported earlier Sunday that his absences cost him more than $200,000 in fines.

Against the Giants, Diggs was targeted four times and made three catches for 44 yards. Entering Week 5, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin, Diggs' target share declined 4 percent from last year at the same point.

