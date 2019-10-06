Dansby Swanson, Adam Duvall Heroics Lead Braves to Stunning Win vs. Cardinals

Scott Kane/Getty Images

Dansby Swanson's game-tying double and Adam Duvall's go-ahead single with two outs in the top of the ninth inning propelled the Atlanta Braves to a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Sunday in Busch Stadium.

Swanson hit the first pitch he saw—an 87 mph slider from closer Carlos Martinez—to the left-field wall to score pinch runner Billy Hamilton.

The shortstop had three of the Braves' seven hits.

Martinez got Duvall into an 0-2 hole with runners on second and third, but the left fielder came through in the clutch once again with a two-run single to score Swanson and pinch runner Rafael Ortega.

Duvall hit a two-run homer off Jack Flaherty in Game 2 of the NLDS to give the Braves a couple of insurance runs in a 3-0 win Friday.

Swanson and Duvall spoiled an excellent outing from Adam Wainwright, who twirled 7.2 shutout innings and struck out eight while scattering four hits.

Marcell Ozuna was the only Cardinal to record a hit until the eighth inning. He scored the Cardinals' lone run in the second inning after hitting a double and coming home thanks to a Yadier Molina groundout and a Matt Carpenter sacrifice fly.

The Cardinals brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth after a Paul Goldschmidt double, but Braves closer Mark Melancon struck out Ozuna and induced a harmless flyout off Molina's bat.

The Braves now have a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-five matchup.

Notable Performances

Braves SP Mike Soroka: 7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K, ND

Braves SS Dansby Swanson: 3-for-4, 2 2B, R, RBI

Braves LF Adam Duvall: 1-for-1, 2 RBI

Cardinals SP Adam Wainwright: 7.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K, ND

Cardinals LF Marcell Ozuna: 2-for-4, 2B, R

Cardinals RP Carlos Martinez: 1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, L

What's Next?

The Braves and Cardinals will return to Busch Stadium for Game 4 on Monday at 3:07 p.m. ET.

A Braves win will end the NLDS, while a Cardinals victory will extend the series to a winner-take-all Game 5 on Wednesday in Atlanta.

The Braves have not made the NLDS since 2001.

