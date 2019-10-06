De'Vante Bausby Placed on Backboard, Hospitalized After Suffering Neck Injury

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Denver Broncos cornerback De'Vante Bausby was carted off the field in a scary scene during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jeff Legwold of ESPN noted he was talking with doctors and trainers as they took off his facemask and stabilized him on a backboard. Bausby was hit with head-to-head contact by teammate Alexander Johnson as they each went to tackle Austin Ekeler.

According to Broncos executive vice president of public and community relations Patrick Smyth, Bausby had movement in all his extremities but was ruled out for the remainder of the game and taken to the hospital.

Denver signed Bausby in April after he played for the Alliance of American Football's San Antonio Commanders before the league folded. He was a member of the Chicago Bears during the 2016 campaign and Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 and entered the 2019 season with 10 games of NFL experience on his resume.

He appeared in each of the Broncos' first four games of the season and tallied 12 total tackles and three passes defended.

Kyle Newman of the Denver Post noted Bausby took over as a starter from Isaac Yiadom during a Week 4 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Look for Yiadom to play more while Bausby is sidelined.