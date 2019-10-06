Injured Elena Delle Donne Helps Lead Mystics to WNBA Finals Game 3 Win vs. Sun

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

The Washington Mystics took a 2-1 lead in the 2019 WNBA Finals by beating the Connecticut Sun 94-81 on Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Much of the Game 3 buildup centered on the health of Elena Delle Donne, who was battling a small disc herniation in her back. The 2019 WNBA MVP suited up for the Mystics and played 26:17, scoring 13 points and collecting six rebounds.

After they both played starring roles in Connecticut's Game 2 victory, Jonquel Jones and Courtney Williams struggled in Game 3. Jones had nine points and nine rebounds, while Williams shot 2-of-9 en route to a six-point showing.

While Delle Donne played, she was clearly less than 100 percent. Head coach Mike Thibault told ESPN's Holly Rowe how the plan was to play her for four minutes at a time:

Delle Donne's impact went beyond her contributions to the box score. The Sun had to account for her presence whenever she was on the floor, something they basically didn't have to worry about in Game 2. In particular, Alyssa Thomas didn't have as much freedom to leave her assignment and roam on defense.

Somewhat lost in the concern about Delle Donne's health was how good the Mystics are from top to bottom. A year removed from losing in the WNBA Finals, Washington has Emma Meesseman this time around, while Natasha Cloud, Aerial Powers and Ariel Atkins are comparable or better versions of the players they were in 2018.

Game 3 was a great showcase for Kristi Toliver, who seemed to be motivated by the general uncertainty around the Mystics created by Delle Donne's injury.

With the Mystics leading 41-27 inside the final four minutes of the second quarter, the Sun went on a 12-0 run to make it a two-point game. Toliver silenced Mohegan Sun Arena a bit by going up and under on Jones to hit a floater at the buzzer.

In general, the three-time All-Star guard was the fulcrum of the offense Washington needed and finished with a double-double (20 points, 10 assists).

The fourth quarter was Meesseman's time to step up.

Following the Sun's hot finish to the first half, the Mystics held Connecticut at bay in the third quarter and had a 68-57 lead heading into the final frame.

Meesseman connected on three straight three-pointers to open the fourth quarter as Washington's lead swelled to 17 points, 77-60.

The Sun got the deficit back down to 10 points with 3:29 remaining, but Washington didn't let Connecticut get any closer.

Game 3 was the perfect response from the Mystics after their loss on Tuesday. They tied a WNBA Finals record by hitting 16 three-pointers and limited the Sun to seven offensive rebounds.

For a comparison, Washington shot 7-of-22 from beyond the arc in Game 2 and got out-rebounded 41-27, largely a result of Connecticut's 17-6 edge on the offensive glass.

Sun head coach Curt Miller is once again left questioning how he can get Jones more involved in the offense. The team made a concerted effort to feed the All-Star center in Game 2, leading to her 32-point performance.

Sunday's defeat wasn't solely down to Jones only attempting eight shots, but Connecticut will have a hard time upsetting the top seed without more from her.

Game 4 is Tuesday at Mohegan Sun Arena, with tipoff scheduled at 8 p.m. ET.