Kirk Cousins, Adam Thielen Dominant as Vikings Beat Daniel Jones, Giants

The Minnesota Vikings got back on track Sunday with a 28-10 road win over the New York Giants.

After a disappointing divisional loss and drama during the week, Kirk Cousins steadied the ship at MetLife Stadium as the Vikings earned their first road win of the year. Minnesota improved to 3-2 in an NFC North division with all four teams over .500.

The Giants fell to 2-3 with the loss as Jones suffered his first career defeat as a starter. He entered the day with back-to-back victories but couldn't get enough offense going with Saquon Barkley still on the sidelines.

Notable Fantasy Stats

Kirk Cousins: 22-of-27, 306 passing yards, 2 TDs

Dalvin Cook: 21 carries, 132 rushing yards

Adam Thielen: 7 catches, 130 receiving yards, 2 TDs

Stefon Diggs: 3 catches, 44 receiving yards

Daniel Jones: 21-of-38, 182 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Sterling Shepard: 5 catches, 49 receiving yards

Evan Engram: 6 catches, 42 receiving yards

Adam Thielen Busts Out of Slump to Carry Vikings Offense

After tallying just two catches for six yards in last week's loss, Adam Thielen broke out in a big way with 121 receiving yards in the first half.

Kirk Cousins looked his way a lot more Sunday with some huge plays:

Cousins apologized to Thielen this week for missing opportunities, and it seemed to make a difference:

The passing game was much better overall, which went beyond Cousins hooking up with his No. 1 target. The use of play-action opened things up down the field, while the quarterback also found Dalvin Cook and Bisi Johnson on underneath passes.

With Cook remaining an elite threat in the run game, it was enough for an improved offensive performance from Minnesota.

Daniel Jones Shows Flashes But Comes Up Short

It's been a great start to Daniel Jones' NFL career and he made great plays again Sunday, including a beautiful 35-yard touchdown pass to Darius Slayton:

There simply wasn't enough help around him, including an offensive line that failed to protect him from constant pressure:

Jones was sacked four times and hit eight times in the game.

With a defense that couldn't make stops and a run game that was limited after Wayne Gallman was ruled out in the first half due to a concussion, there was only so much Jones could do in an uphill battle.

What's Next?

The Giants have a short week before taking on the New England Patriots on Thursday in Foxborough. The Vikings will finally return home for Week 6 with a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.