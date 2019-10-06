Stefon Diggs Trade Rumors: Vikings Won't Deal WR Despite Teams Calling

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings reportedly will not trade wide receiver Stefon Diggs despite the fact teams are “calling the Vikings like crazy” looking for a potential move.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news, pointing out Diggs is frustrated with his role in the offense and his secondary status to wide receiver Adam Thielen:

Rapoport also noted Diggs will play in Sunday’s game against the New York Giants and was punished for his comments expressing that frustration in other ways besides a loss of playing time.

Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter of ESPN provided additional details on the situation, reporting the Vikings fined Diggs more than $200,000 for missing multiple practices and meetings during the week leading up to Sunday's game.

They also echoed the sentiment "the Vikings are not likely to trade Diggs before the Oct. 29 deadline," although they pointed out the team could look into doing so during the offseason.

"There are teams that believe, if given a strong enough offer, Minnesota could be persuaded otherwise, though they acknowledge it would take 'an offer they can't refuse,'" Mortensen and Schefter wrote of the NFC North team's desire to keep Diggs in the fold for the rest of this year.

Talent not a question for the 25-year-old, who is under contract through the 2023 season. It is no surprise so many teams have expressed interest in a young playmaker who could help anchor their aerial attack for years to come, especially since he is coming off his best individual season in 2018.

He posted 102 catches for 1,021 yards and nine touchdowns and has finished with at least 720 receiving yards in each of his first four seasons in the league.

However, Diggs has just 13 catches for 209 yards and one touchdown through four games this year, which has led to the frustration Rapoport detailed.

"There’s truth to all rumors," Diggs said when asked about trade rumors he was involved in, per Chad Graff of The Athletic. "I won’t be speaking on that."

There may be truth to the rumors, but the Vikings aren’t looking to move him anytime soon.