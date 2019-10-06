Jalen Ramsey Trade Rumors: Jaguars Wouldn't Deal DB for 'Five First-Round Picks'

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

It may have seemed like a matter of when and not if for a Jalen Ramsey trade, but that reportedly isn’t the case.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, "the Jacksonville Jaguars are so entrenched in their non-trade stance with Jalen Ramsey that one source said they wouldn't trade their Pro Bowl cornerback at this time 'for five first-round picks.'"

Schefter noted money is not holding trade discussions back because Ramsey would be willing to play elsewhere without an extension on his current contract that runs through the 2020 campaign.

The report also noted multiple teams offered the Jaguars two first-round picks for the cornerback, although they were also seeking a second-round pick back in the deal.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports provided a potential glimpse at some of those teams when he reported the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints are "pushing for corner upgrades" and could target the "disgruntled" Jacksonville Jaguars playmaker.

This is another development in the Ramsey situation after he missed Jacksonville’s Week 4 win over the Denver Broncos and was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Head coach Doug Marrone told reporters Ramsey is dealing with a back issue and will see a specialist.

Ramsey has also missed time because of the flu and for the birth of his second child.

The cornerback notably had a confrontation with Marrone on the sidelines during a Week 2 loss to the Houston Texans and requested a trade from the only NFL team he has played for. Schefter reported at the time the Jaguars were looking for more than one first-round pick in any deal involving Ramsey.

He would provide a significant boost to any secondary as a two-time Pro Bowler and 2017 first-team All-Pro selection who can guard the opponent’s best wide receiver on a weekly basis.

The four teams La Canfora listed all make sense as possible destinations considering their league ranking in passing yards allowed per game. Philadelphia is dead last, while Baltimore (30th), New Orleans (24th) and Kansas City (19th) have also struggled in the secondary.

Still, Jacksonville doesn't seem willing to move him even for a significant haul.