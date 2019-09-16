Jalen Ramsey Rumors: CB Requested Trade; Jaguars Have Talked to Teams

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey reportedly asked for a trade following Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Houston Texans, which featured an altercation between the Florida State product and head coach Doug Marrone.

Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported the news, noting Jacksonville does not have a plan in place to trade Ramsey but has talked to interested teams.

Schefter further reported the Jaguars are looking for at least a first-round pick in exchange for Ramsey and cited a league source who thinks a trade could happen as soon as this week. The source suggested it is best for both sides to move on following a confrontation like the one between Marrone and Ramsey.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Ramsey's frustration with the Jaguars "has been steadily building" and can be traced back to more than just the confrontation during Sunday's loss.

He prefers to play in man coverage and has grown annoyed with Jacksonville using him in zone.

Ramsey's talent was on display during the game against the Texans when he was matched up with DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins is one of the best receivers in the entire league but managed just five catches for 40 yards, while Ramsey tallied four tackles and a pass breakup.

Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk noted Marrone has not discussed the altercation with Ramsey since that game and doesn't believe he needs to in the future.

Any team that traded for the cornerback would immediately bolster its defense. He is just 24 years old and under contract through the 2020 season as someone who can defend the opponent's No. 1 option on a weekly basis.

Ramsey is a two-time Pro Bowler who was first-team All-Pro during the 2017 campaign while he helped lead the Jaguars to the AFC Championship Game.